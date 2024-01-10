Jan 10, 2024 - News

Former Playboy president lists Sarasota "personal retreat" for sale

5151 Jungle Plum Road

5151 Jungle Plum Road. Photo: Courtesy of CMS

Randy Nicolau, former president of Playboy, is selling his waterfront Sarasota home for almost $20 million.

Details: The pad, originally purchased as a "personal retreat," is tucked away on Siesta Key, complete with a private balcony and views of Downtown Sarasota's skyline.

  • Renovations are still underway, but construction is expected to finish in June. It'll come with a floor-to-ceiling wine wall, a fireplace, a Sub-Zero refrigerator and five guest bedrooms.
  • The property also boasts an oversized pool and a dock fit to accommodate large vessels, including yachts.

You can view the listing here.

