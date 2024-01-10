Andrew Warren holds a press conference discussing his lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis on August 17, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

A federal appeals court affirmed Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment by suspending Tampa prosecutor Andrew Warren — but disagreed with a lower court's view that no action could be taken.

Why it matters: The ruling, issued two days after Warren declared he wouldn't seek re-election, sends the case back to the lower court to decide whether it will reinstate him.

"DeSantis argues that even if Warren prevails on the merits of his claim, the district court lacks the authority to reinstate Warren," reads the ruling by the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. "We reject this argument."

Catch up fast: Warren, a Democrat, was elected as Hillsborough County's top prosecutor in 2016 and 2020.

DeSantis suspended Warren in August 2022, citing a pledge the prosecutor signed not to criminalize abortion and gender-affirming medical care.

Warren then sued DeSantis to get his job back, claiming that DeSantis violated the First Amendment.

A federal judge ruled last January that DeSantis had violated Warren's rights but that the court didn't have the power to undo the suspension.

What they're saying: "We look forward to returning to the District Court to obtain the relief that has been denied to me and all the voters of Hillsborough County for 17 months: reinstating the person elected by the voters," Warren said in a statement.

The other side: Jeremy Redfern, press secretary for DeSantis, blasted the ruling as "flat wrong."

"DeSantis used his authority under the state constitution to suspend this prosecutor from office … It's inappropriate for a federal court to intervene in this matter."

Editor's note: This story was updated to add a statement from Andrew Warren.