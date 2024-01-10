Suspended Florida prosecutor wins appeal, new shot at reinstatement
A federal appeals court affirmed Wednesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the First Amendment by suspending Tampa prosecutor Andrew Warren — but disagreed with a lower court's view that no action could be taken.
Why it matters: The ruling, issued two days after Warren declared he wouldn't seek re-election, sends the case back to the lower court to decide whether it will reinstate him.
- "DeSantis argues that even if Warren prevails on the merits of his claim, the district court lacks the authority to reinstate Warren," reads the ruling by the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. "We reject this argument."
Catch up fast: Warren, a Democrat, was elected as Hillsborough County's top prosecutor in 2016 and 2020.
- DeSantis suspended Warren in August 2022, citing a pledge the prosecutor signed not to criminalize abortion and gender-affirming medical care.
- Warren then sued DeSantis to get his job back, claiming that DeSantis violated the First Amendment.
- A federal judge ruled last January that DeSantis had violated Warren's rights but that the court didn't have the power to undo the suspension.
What they're saying: "We look forward to returning to the District Court to obtain the relief that has been denied to me and all the voters of Hillsborough County for 17 months: reinstating the person elected by the voters," Warren said in a statement.
The other side: Jeremy Redfern, press secretary for DeSantis, blasted the ruling as "flat wrong."
- "DeSantis used his authority under the state constitution to suspend this prosecutor from office … It's inappropriate for a federal court to intervene in this matter."
Editor's note: This story was updated to add a statement from Andrew Warren.
