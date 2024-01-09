Jan 9, 2024 - Real Estate

Florida tops nation in real estate agents

Real estate agents per 1,000 jobs, May 2022
Data: BLS; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Florida has the highest share of real estate agents compared to other U.S. states, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • About three of every 1,000 workers in Florida are real estate agents.

Zoom out: Arizona and Colorado, meanwhile, had the second and third-highest shares of real estate agents in the U.S.

  • Real estate agents are least prevalent — compared to other professions — in D.C., Connecticut and Iowa.

What we're watching: Whether the field shrinks after a mostly stagnant year in real estate, and as commissions come into question.

