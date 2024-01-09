Florida tops nation in real estate agents

Data: BLS; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Florida has the highest share of real estate agents compared to other U.S. states, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

About three of every 1,000 workers in Florida are real estate agents.

Zoom out: Arizona and Colorado, meanwhile, had the second and third-highest shares of real estate agents in the U.S.

Real estate agents are least prevalent — compared to other professions — in D.C., Connecticut and Iowa.

What we're watching: Whether the field shrinks after a mostly stagnant year in real estate, and as commissions come into question.