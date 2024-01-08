How Florida contributed to a national homelessness spike

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: HUD; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Homelessness in the U.S. reached a record high last year, driven in part by an increase in unhoused Floridians.

Driving the news: More than half of all Americans experiencing homelessness — sheltered and unsheltered — were concentrated in four states including Florida.

That's according to an annual report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Meanwhile, the report shows the state had the second highest rate of unsheltered homeless people, behind California.

What's happening: The report attempts to estimate the number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night — in late January 2023 — to offer a snapshot useful to policymakers, advocates, researchers and others.

Yes, but: Some advocates believe point-in-time counts can be misleading and may drastically underestimate the true number of houseless individuals, as Axios Portland has reported.

The big picture: About 653,100 people experienced homelessness in the U.S. last year, Axios' April Rubin reports.

Homelessness increased by about 12% nationwide between 2022 and 2023, per HUD's report.

Threat level: The 2023 figure "is the highest number of people reported as experiencing homelessness on a single night since reporting began in 2007," per HUD.

By the numbers: In the 2023 count, Florida reported 15,482 unsheltered people or 6% of the national total of people living in places not meant for human habitation.

The state also had some of the nation's largest increases of families with children and veterans experiencing homelessness between 2022-2023.

At least 60% of Floridians experiencing chronic homelessness didn't have shelter on the January 2023 night, per the report.

Hendry, Hardy and Highlands counties near Lake Okeechobee had some of the nation's worst statistics for a rural area — an 88% rate of unsheltered homelessness in the point-in-time count.

But: While the state saw a 17% rise in its homelessness rate between 2022 and 2023, its rate has decreased by 30% since 2007.

Between the lines: The report attributes Florida's recent increase to the expiration of pandemic-era social safety net programs — such as income protections and eviction moratoriums.

Central Florida communities reported extreme housing cost increases and growing evictions from 2022 to 2023.

from 2022 to 2023. Miami, meanwhile, reported that it struggled to house and support more than 200,000 people from other countries who arrived in the last year.

Of note: Hurricane Ian, which hit the state's southwest coast hardest in 2022, happened a few months before the point-in-time count.