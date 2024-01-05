Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Going to a car dealership can feel a lot like going to a dentist, Mirza Velic admits. It's a painful and time-consuming experience that people try to avoid at all costs. His job as Sarasota Ford's chief experience officer is to change that. State of play: To help people "forget time," as he calls it, Velic brought in hydraulic massage chairs, a large fish tank, a movie theater and the dealership's biggest undertaking yet — a fine dining restaurant headed by Michelin star chef José Martinez.

Le Mans Kitchen, named after the 1966 race where Ford beat Ferrari, opened last month in a more than 3,000-square-foot space inside the dealership.

How it works: The restaurant is open only to the dealership's buyers and customers getting their cars serviced.

Customers get a voucher for one food item and a drink of their choice per vehicle, and can order additional items at their own expense. The concept is what Velic calls "approachable luxury."

"Whether they're driving F150s or Expeditions, we want them to enjoy the experience," he told Axios.

The bites: This is not a French restaurant, but it's also not a Ford's Garage. Menu items are simple and familiar — house-ground prime burgers, avocado toast, milkshakes, gelato, a Japanese-inspired souffle "pillow" pancake — but they're executed on a fine dining level.

Martinez's French pastry skills shine in a tire-inspired circular croissant filled with peanut butter creme.

Le Mans also serves made-to-order coffee from freshly ground beans, and mocktails (alcohol and car buying don't mix).

What they're saying: Martinez, who heads Longboat Key's renowned Maison Blanche, was skeptical when first approached about opening a restaurant in a car dealership. But he's embraced the concept.