When she was hired as St. Petersburg's first-ever community support specialist, Beatriz Zafra didn't anticipate how often she would become the bearer of bad news. The job calls for connecting tenants facing eviction with legal resources. But often, they first learn from her that their landlord is suing them. Why it matters: That early warning provides crucial extra time to tenants, who have just five days to respond to an eviction complaint, Zafra told Axios.

"That's what makes us so effective, the fact that we're there so quickly," she said.

Driving the news: That was a main takeaway from the first year and a half of the community support specialist program, which launched in August 2022 with the goal of curbing evictions.

It's since expanded to two specialists overseen by Zafra, who was promoted last year.

Her department also recently published a renters' guide with information including renters' rights and red flags to look for in a lease.

How it works: The day after an eviction is filed, a specialist goes to the tenant's home. If the resident answers, the specialist walks them through the eviction process and what financial and legal aid organizations are out there to help.

If no one answers, they leave a door hanger with information. The specialists are also available by phone or email to answer follow-up questions.

By the numbers: From August 2022 to last month, nearly 2,600 residential eviction cases were filed in St. Pete. Community support specialists made contact with 1,060 tenants. They fielded more than 1,800 follow-up requests.

The results: 541 eviction cases have been diverted, meaning the case was settled and the tenant was able to stay in their home.

While it's difficult to tie that result directly to the program, Codes Compliance Assistance director Joe Waugh said another metric gives him optimism the program is working.

In the first five months of the program, the eviction diversion rate was 14%. When factoring in the last year, the rate jumped to 21%.

"My hope is the increase is due to the information you're getting out in the community," Waugh said.

What they're saying: St. Petersburg Tenants Union organizer William Kilgore told Axios the program is a great stride. Kilgore worked with community organizations on a similar eviction assistance program during the pandemic and agreed that giving residents more time and information is "critical."