These new Florida laws go into effect in January

A slate of new Florida laws concerning road safety, government transparency, campsite reservations at state parks, and more, come into effect this month. "Move over" expansion: Drivers are now required to move over or slow down for disabled drivers with their warning lights on. They already had to do so for emergency vehicles.

State business restrictions: A new law broadens the list of companies with which state agencies and local governments are barred from conducting business, with additional scrutiny in store for companies with ties to Iran.

Financial reporting: Municipal elected officials are now required to submit personal financial information concerning their incomes, assets and liabilities. The law has already led to resignations in Tampa Bay.

Campsite reservations: Floridians can now reserve campsites at state parks one month before those who hail from other states can.

Lactation spaces: Courthouses are now required to provide them.