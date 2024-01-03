Florida wastes tons of holiday food each year
Forgotten holiday leftovers will fill trashcans by the tons after this season.
State of throw-away: Consumers and businesses in Florida produced 6.4 million tons of surplus food (uneaten or unsold) in 2022, a more than 13% increase from 2016, per the latest data from the nonprofit ReFED.
- Florida generated 5.77 million tons of food waste in 2022, according to ReFED.
Why it matters: Wasting food also wastes the resources that went into producing it, with ripple effects on climate resources and the economy.
- Food waste makes up 24% of municipal landfill input and contributes to 6.1% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
- On average, a person wastes $759 on uneaten food each year.
The big picture: Across the country, people and businesses did not eat or sell 88.7 million tons of food.
- That's equivalent to nearly 145 billion meals worth $473 billion.
- Residential waste made up 42.8 million tons, or 48%, of that total.
Be smart: ReFED suggests following the "Food Waste Five" strategies for reducing waste at home.
- Store food properly.
- Freeze food to extend its freshness.
- Dedicate a day each week for eating leftovers.
- Understand the meaning behind "best by" labels.
- Plan your meals before buying groceries.
Methodology: Food surplus refers to food uneaten or unsold by people and businesses.
