Florida wastes tons of holiday food each year

Data: ReFED; Note: Manufacturing and food service surplus estimated at the state level from national data; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios Forgotten holiday leftovers will fill trashcans by the tons after this season. State of throw-away: Consumers and businesses in Florida produced 6.4 million tons of surplus food (uneaten or unsold) in 2022, a more than 13% increase from 2016, per the latest data from the nonprofit ReFED.

Florida generated 5.77 million tons of food waste in 2022, according to ReFED.

Why it matters: Wasting food also wastes the resources that went into producing it, with ripple effects on climate resources and the economy.

Food waste makes up 24% of municipal landfill input and contributes to 6.1% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

On average, a person wastes $759 on uneaten food each year.

The big picture: Across the country, people and businesses did not eat or sell 88.7 million tons of food.

That's equivalent to nearly 145 billion meals worth $473 billion.

Residential waste made up 42.8 million tons, or 48%, of that total.

Be smart: ReFED suggests following the "Food Waste Five" strategies for reducing waste at home.

Store food properly.

Freeze food to extend its freshness.

Dedicate a day each week for eating leftovers.

Understand the meaning behind "best by" labels.

Plan your meals before buying groceries.

Methodology: Food surplus refers to food uneaten or unsold by people and businesses.