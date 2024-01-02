TGH welcomes twin babies as first delivery of 2024
Tampa General Hospital welcomed twin babies — a boy and a girl — on Monday, Jan. 1, for their first delivery of the new year.
- The boy came first at 2:20am, with his sister arriving 14 minutes later.
- At the mother's request, TGH didn't share the names of the mom and newborns.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more