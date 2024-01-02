Jan 2, 2024 - News

TGH welcomes twin babies as first delivery of 2024

headshot
A mother holds twin babies born on New Year's day.

Photo: Courtesy of Tampa General Hospital.

Tampa General Hospital welcomed twin babies — a boy and a girl — on Monday, Jan. 1, for their first delivery of the new year.

  • The boy came first at 2:20am, with his sister arriving 14 minutes later.
  • At the mother's request, TGH didn't share the names of the mom and newborns.
