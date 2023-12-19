57 mins ago - News

Historic photos showcase Florida's sunny Christmases past

A black-and-white photo of a man dressed as Santa Claus and five women in vintage bathing suits posing on the edge of a pool.

A 1952 photo taken in St. Petersburg from the state archive's Department of Commerce collection. Photo: State Archives of Florida

Turns out the great Floridian tradition of bragging about the weather during the holidays dates way back in history.

  • Just search "Christmas" in the State Library and Archives of Florida's online database, and you'll find a long tradition of marketing our beachy, tropical temperatures during the coldest months of the year.
  • Here's a sampling, and remember to savor these beautiful days before our winter — summer — strikes again.
A postcard showing a tropical scene that reads "Christmas greetings from Florida / A Midwinter scene"
A postcard postmarked December 1919 — more than a century ago! Photo: State Archives of Florida
A postcard that reads "Florida Christmas Cheer / I'm here where gay poinsettias bloom / where grows the stately palm / where sunshine drives away the gloom / and nature brings her balm / Dear one, I wish that you were here, to Share with me my Christmas Cheer."
In case the other postcard was too subtle. Photo: State Archives of Florida
Four women in vintage bathing suits pose in front of a "Florida" spelled out in citrus.
A Department of Commerce "Christmas in Florida" photo, with our state name spelled out in citrus. Photo: State Archives of Florida
A man dressed as Santa Claus with children in his lap on a chair on the beach.
Santa making his list and checking it twice on a Pinellas County beach. Photo: State Archives of Florida
Two women in vintage bathing suits on the beach pointing at an umbrella with just what looks like Santa Claus' boots sticking out from underneath it.
Our personal favorite, taken on Panama Beach. Photo: State Archives of Florida
