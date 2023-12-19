Historic photos showcase Florida's sunny Christmases past

Share on email (opens in new window)

A 1952 photo taken in St. Petersburg from the state archive's Department of Commerce collection. Photo: State Archives of Florida

Turns out the great Floridian tradition of bragging about the weather during the holidays dates way back in history.

Just search "Christmas" in the State Library and Archives of Florida's online database, and you'll find a long tradition of marketing our beachy, tropical temperatures during the coldest months of the year.

Here's a sampling, and remember to savor these beautiful days before our winter — summer — strikes again.

A postcard postmarked December 1919 — more than a century ago! Photo: State Archives of Florida

In case the other postcard was too subtle. Photo: State Archives of Florida

A Department of Commerce "Christmas in Florida" photo, with our state name spelled out in citrus. Photo: State Archives of Florida

Santa making his list and checking it twice on a Pinellas County beach. Photo: State Archives of Florida