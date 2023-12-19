57 mins ago - News
Historic photos showcase Florida's sunny Christmases past
Turns out the great Floridian tradition of bragging about the weather during the holidays dates way back in history.
- Just search "Christmas" in the State Library and Archives of Florida's online database, and you'll find a long tradition of marketing our beachy, tropical temperatures during the coldest months of the year.
- Here's a sampling, and remember to savor these beautiful days before our winter — summer — strikes again.
