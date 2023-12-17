Share on email (opens in new window)

I sat at Fred's Market on a recent afternoon, poring through the lopsided scrawls in my notebook and making sense of an enclave in Hillsborough County that seemed foreign to me.

I had spent most of my time in Plant City visiting antique store after antique store, sifting through Coca-Cola bottles and Beanie Babies and University of Florida memorabilia older than me.

Between the lines: I hail from Carrollwood, acres of northwest Hillsborough once full of pastures and orange groves that — like many other places in Florida — succumbed to bulldozers and stucco subdivisions.

My neighborhood was developed in the '90s and marketed as a "convenient location" near highways, shopping centers, and entertainment.

In short, the only Hillsborough I know is one stacked with restaurant chains, strip malls, and sprawling residential areas.

What happened: I drove about a half hour to Plant City, with only the Strawberry Festival as a reference. I found a downtown with little foot traffic, storefront Christian boutiques and an old train depot.

Depot Antiques in Plant City. Photo: Yacob Reyes/Axios

Zoom in: Toward the end of my visit, I grabbed coffee at Krazy Kup, where retro movie posters line the brick walls. Six dollars bought me an iced latte with oat milk — rich, sweet.

I asked patrons for food recommendations and wound up at Fred's.

There, I ate breaded drumsticks, sweet rolls, mac and cheese, fried green tomatoes and a slice of pecan pie. Hung on the wall was a New Yorker article by Anne Hull headlined "Strawberry Girls."

In it, Hull noted, "the life that Plant City celebrated was vanishing." Dinosaur World and escape rooms seem to prove her right.

The bottom line: Old Florida still breathes in Plant City, but for how long, one can only guess. Enjoy it while you can.

If you go: Here's a roundup of fun spots in Plant City:

What to do

🦖 Dig up fossils at Dinosaur World.

🌿 Touch grass at Metals & Nature.

🤳 Take a selfie with Elvis at State Theatre Antiques.

🏃 Break out at Game Over Escape Rooms: Plant City.

🥓 Bring home the bacon at Plant City Community Bingo.

🐊 Grab an embroidered University of Florida pillow at The Mercantile.

What to eat and drink

🍗 Bring wet wipes to Johnson Barbecue.

🍷 Sip fine wine at Keel & Curley Winery.

🍕 Try an upside-down deep dish at Olde Town Pizzeria.

🍓 Pick fresh strawberries at Parkesdale Farmers Market.

🌮 Chow down on chimichangas at Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant.