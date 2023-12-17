2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do in Plant City, Florida

Fred's Market in Plant City, Florida.

Photo: Yacob Reyes/Axios

I sat at Fred's Market on a recent afternoon, poring through the lopsided scrawls in my notebook and making sense of an enclave in Hillsborough County that seemed foreign to me.

  • I had spent most of my time in Plant City visiting antique store after antique store, sifting through Coca-Cola bottles and Beanie Babies and University of Florida memorabilia older than me.

Between the lines: I hail from Carrollwood, acres of northwest Hillsborough once full of pastures and orange groves that — like many other places in Florida — succumbed to bulldozers and stucco subdivisions.

  • My neighborhood was developed in the '90s and marketed as a "convenient location" near highways, shopping centers, and entertainment.
  • In short, the only Hillsborough I know is one stacked with restaurant chains, strip malls, and sprawling residential areas.

What happened: I drove about a half hour to Plant City, with only the Strawberry Festival as a reference. I found a downtown with little foot traffic, storefront Christian boutiques and an old train depot.

Depot Antiques in Plant City, Florida.
Depot Antiques in Plant City. Photo: Yacob Reyes/Axios

Zoom in: Toward the end of my visit, I grabbed coffee at Krazy Kup, where retro movie posters line the brick walls. Six dollars bought me an iced latte with oat milk — rich, sweet.

  • I asked patrons for food recommendations and wound up at Fred's.
  • There, I ate breaded drumsticks, sweet rolls, mac and cheese, fried green tomatoes and a slice of pecan pie. Hung on the wall was a New Yorker article by Anne Hull headlined "Strawberry Girls."
  • In it, Hull noted, "the life that Plant City celebrated was vanishing." Dinosaur World and escape rooms seem to prove her right.

The bottom line: Old Florida still breathes in Plant City, but for how long, one can only guess. Enjoy it while you can.

If you go: Here's a roundup of fun spots in Plant City:

What to do

🦖 Dig up fossils at Dinosaur World.

🌿 Touch grass at Metals & Nature.

🤳 Take a selfie with Elvis at State Theatre Antiques.

🏃 Break out at Game Over Escape Rooms: Plant City.

🥓 Bring home the bacon at Plant City Community Bingo.

🐊 Grab an embroidered University of Florida pillow at The Mercantile.

What to eat and drink

🍗 Bring wet wipes to Johnson Barbecue.

🍷 Sip fine wine at Keel & Curley Winery.

🍕 Try an upside-down deep dish at Olde Town Pizzeria.

🍓 Pick fresh strawberries at Parkesdale Farmers Market.

🌮 Chow down on chimichangas at Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant.

