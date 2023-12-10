Get to know Tampa Bay's Santas
He sees you when you're sleeping. He knows when you're awake. But who is he?
State of stocking: We wanted to know what it's like to be Father Christmas, so we asked some Tampa Bay Santas.
The intrigue: Santa's Drill Team, a group of "grizzled old veterans" from throughout the region who honor local heroes, keep their beards and jolly spirit year round.
The Christmas kingpin: The team is led by Santa Bob Elkin, who has been playing Kris Kringle for more than three decades and has an impressive resume.
- Overwhelmed with requests, the 82-year-old has become an unofficial manager and booking agent for other area Santas, getting them gigs at private parties, tree lightings, malls and city events.
- Elkin rejected an interview request from Axios since he's so booked this year. "Call me in January," he laughed — breaking into a "ho ho ho."
Randy Maxey writes about woodworking and keeps to himself most of the year. But as Santa, he has no problem talking to strangers, and even hitting the dance floor.
- "When it gets to be Christmas season, I get into Santa mode so much that my wife has some difficulty because I'm more Santa than I am Randy."
In his four years as Old Saint Nick, he's learned a lot of lessons. And no matter how silly he gets, he always takes the job seriously.
- "The sad part is for some kids I'm the only adult conversation they may have in a year from someone who actually loves them and cares for them," Maxey said. "I do all I can wheto engage them in conversation. I just want to make the kid feel special and wanted and loved."
No promises: "When they ask for the big expensive toys I'll say, 'Well, you know, I am just a toy maker but I can talk it over with the elves and we'll see what we can do.' The parents appreciate that."
Keep the dream alive, no matter what: Maxey never breaks character at an event, even when he's just talking with adults, to avoid being overheard by little ears.
- When skeptical kids interrogate him, he's always ready to volley.
No coal: Maxey will never tell a kid they're on the naughty list. If their parents accuse them of being naughty, he'll say he's double-checking the list and give them some tips to work on for the rest of the year.
Avoid inebriated adults: If anyone's truly naughty, it's them.
