Get to know Tampa Bay's Santas

He sees you when you're sleeping. He knows when you're awake. But who is he?

State of stocking: We wanted to know what it's like to be Father Christmas, so we asked some Tampa Bay Santas.

The intrigue: Santa's Drill Team, a group of "grizzled old veterans" from throughout the region who honor local heroes, keep their beards and jolly spirit year round.

The Christmas kingpin: The team is led by Santa Bob Elkin, who has been playing Kris Kringle for more than three decades and has an impressive resume.

Overwhelmed with requests, the 82-year-old has become an unofficial manager and booking agent for other area Santas, getting them gigs at private parties, tree lightings, malls and city events.

Elkin rejected an interview request from Axios since he's so booked this year. "Call me in January," he laughed — breaking into a "ho ho ho."

Randy Maxey writes about woodworking and keeps to himself most of the year. But as Santa, he has no problem talking to strangers, and even hitting the dance floor.

"When it gets to be Christmas season, I get into Santa mode so much that my wife has some difficulty because I'm more Santa than I am Randy."

In his four years as Old Saint Nick, he's learned a lot of lessons. And no matter how silly he gets, he always takes the job seriously.

"The sad part is for some kids I'm the only adult conversation they may have in a year from someone who actually loves them and cares for them," Maxey said. "I do all I can wheto engage them in conversation. I just want to make the kid feel special and wanted and loved."

No promises: "When they ask for the big expensive toys I'll say, 'Well, you know, I am just a toy maker but I can talk it over with the elves and we'll see what we can do.' The parents appreciate that."

Keep the dream alive, no matter what: Maxey never breaks character at an event, even when he's just talking with adults, to avoid being overheard by little ears.

When skeptical kids interrogate him, he's always ready to volley.

No coal: Maxey will never tell a kid they're on the naughty list. If their parents accuse them of being naughty, he'll say he's double-checking the list and give them some tips to work on for the rest of the year.

Avoid inebriated adults: If anyone's truly naughty, it's them.