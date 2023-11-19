Share on email (opens in new window)

Whether you're looking to impress or just shake things up this Thanksgiving, you're in for a treat. State of side: Tampa chef and restaurateur Jeannie Pierola whipped up one of her favorite Thanksgiving recipes for us. This fine dining twist on the classic green bean casserole will wow even the toughest-to-please in-laws.

Kick the can: The recipe is a two-for-one. Where a traditional green bean casserole might require a can of cream of mushroom soup, you'll be making a creamy, savory velouté sauce.

You can serve the velouté on its own as a soup with some of the toppings for the casserole, making it a great appetizer if you're behind on cooking.

The velouté soup topped with fried shiitakes and crème fraîche. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

What you need

These are all the ingredients you'll need to make the casserole, velouté and toppings.

For the casserole:

1 pound of fresh green beans

1 package shiitake mushrooms

1 shallot

1 clove of garlic

1/2 cup white wine (for deglazing; optional for drinking while you cook)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup of crushed fried onions

For the velouté:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 package shiitake mushrooms

1 package maitake mushrooms

2 shallots

2 cloves of garlic

1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms

1/3 cup of warm sherry

1 tablespoon black truffle paste

4 cups chicken (or veggie) stock

Crème fraîche to taste

Lemon juice to taste

For the toppings:

1 package shiitake mushrooms

Clarified butter for frying

How it's done

Step 1: Blanch the green beans in heavily salted water, chill, then cut them into 2-inch segments.

Step 2: Chop a package of shiitake mushrooms, a shallot and a clove of garlic.

Sauté in olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Deglaze with white wine, then finish with a pinch each of chopped fresh parsley and minced chives.

Step 3: Make the velouté.

Chop another package of shiitakes and the maitakes, and sauté with a minced shallot, clove of garlic and thyme.

Soak the dried porcinis in the warm sherry until they're hydrated (about 20 minutes). Then squeeze the porcinis out, mince and add to the shiitake and maitake mixture. Sauté again.

Add 1 tablespoon of black truffle paste and 1 tablespoon of miso, and sauté that down, combining it thoroughly.

Add chicken stock and simmer for a few minutes.

Blend the velouté with an immersion blender, regular blender or food processor.

Add salt and pepper, lemon juice and crème fraîche to taste.

Step 4: Combine the green beans, mushrooms and velouté in a large mixing bowl, stirring to combine. Make sure to put a generous amount, but the beans shouldn't be swimming or they'll get soggy.

Save the rest of the velouté to serve as soup. Butter your casserole dish and fill with the green bean mixture.

Step 5: Make a mixture of panko, parsley, chives, grated Parmesan and crushed onions.