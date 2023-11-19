Nov 19, 2023 - Food and Drink

Elevate your Thanksgiving green bean casserole

headshot

Chef Jeannie Pierola spoons crème fraîche onto her green bean casserole. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

Whether you're looking to impress or just shake things up this Thanksgiving, you're in for a treat.

State of side: Tampa chef and restaurateur Jeannie Pierola whipped up one of her favorite Thanksgiving recipes for us.

  • This fine dining twist on the classic green bean casserole will wow even the toughest-to-please in-laws.

Kick the can: The recipe is a two-for-one. Where a traditional green bean casserole might require a can of cream of mushroom soup, you'll be making a creamy, savory velouté sauce.

  • You can serve the velouté on its own as a soup with some of the toppings for the casserole, making it a great appetizer if you're behind on cooking.
Bowl of velouté soup topped with fried mushrooms and creme fraiche
The velouté soup topped with fried shiitakes and crème fraîche. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

What you need

These are all the ingredients you'll need to make the casserole, velouté and toppings.

For the casserole:

  • 1 pound of fresh green beans
  • 1 package shiitake mushrooms
  • 1 shallot
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • 1/2 cup white wine (for deglazing; optional for drinking while you cook)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
  • 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 cup of crushed fried onions

For the velouté:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 package shiitake mushrooms
  • 1 package maitake mushrooms
  • 2 shallots
  • 2 cloves of garlic
  • 1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms
  • 1/3 cup of warm sherry
  • 1 tablespoon black truffle paste
  • 4 cups chicken (or veggie) stock
  • Crème fraîche to taste
  • Lemon juice to taste

For the toppings:

  • 1 package shiitake mushrooms
  • Clarified butter for frying

How it's done

Step 1: Blanch the green beans in heavily salted water, chill, then cut them into 2-inch segments.

Step 2: Chop a package of shiitake mushrooms, a shallot and a clove of garlic.

  • Sauté in olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  • Deglaze with white wine, then finish with a pinch each of chopped fresh parsley and minced chives.

Step 3: Make the velouté.

  • Chop another package of shiitakes and the maitakes, and sauté with a minced shallot, clove of garlic and thyme.
  • Soak the dried porcinis in the warm sherry until they're hydrated (about 20 minutes). Then squeeze the porcinis out, mince and add to the shiitake and maitake mixture. Sauté again.
  • Add 1 tablespoon of black truffle paste and 1 tablespoon of miso, and sauté that down, combining it thoroughly.
  • Add chicken stock and simmer for a few minutes.
  • Blend the velouté with an immersion blender, regular blender or food processor.
  • Add salt and pepper, lemon juice and crème fraîche to taste.

Step 4: Combine the green beans, mushrooms and velouté in a large mixing bowl, stirring to combine. Make sure to put a generous amount, but the beans shouldn't be swimming or they'll get soggy.

  • Save the rest of the velouté to serve as soup. Butter your casserole dish and fill with the green bean mixture.

Step 5: Make a mixture of panko, parsley, chives, grated Parmesan and crushed onions.

  • Sprinkle the mixture over the casserole and top with more crushed onions.
  • Bake for around 35 minutes at 375°F.
  • Hit reply and let us know how it came out!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more