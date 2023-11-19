Whether you're looking to impress or just shake things up this Thanksgiving, you're in for a treat.
State of side: Tampa chef and restaurateur Jeannie Pierola whipped up one of her favorite Thanksgiving recipes for us.
- This fine dining twist on the classic green bean casserole will wow even the toughest-to-please in-laws.
Kick the can: The recipe is a two-for-one. Where a traditional green bean casserole might require a can of cream of mushroom soup, you'll be making a creamy, savory velouté sauce.
- You can serve the velouté on its own as a soup with some of the toppings for the casserole, making it a great appetizer if you're behind on cooking.
What you need
These are all the ingredients you'll need to make the casserole, velouté and toppings.
For the casserole:
- 1 pound of fresh green beans
- 1 package shiitake mushrooms
- 1 shallot
- 1 clove of garlic
- 1/2 cup white wine (for deglazing; optional for drinking while you cook)
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
- 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup of crushed fried onions
For the velouté:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 package shiitake mushrooms
- 1 package maitake mushrooms
- 2 shallots
- 2 cloves of garlic
- 1 ounce dried porcini mushrooms
- 1/3 cup of warm sherry
- 1 tablespoon black truffle paste
- 4 cups chicken (or veggie) stock
- Crème fraîche to taste
- Lemon juice to taste
For the toppings:
- 1 package shiitake mushrooms
- Clarified butter for frying
How it's done
Step 1: Blanch the green beans in heavily salted water, chill, then cut them into 2-inch segments.
Step 2: Chop a package of shiitake mushrooms, a shallot and a clove of garlic.
- Sauté in olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Deglaze with white wine, then finish with a pinch each of chopped fresh parsley and minced chives.
Step 3: Make the velouté.
- Chop another package of shiitakes and the maitakes, and sauté with a minced shallot, clove of garlic and thyme.
- Soak the dried porcinis in the warm sherry until they're hydrated (about 20 minutes). Then squeeze the porcinis out, mince and add to the shiitake and maitake mixture. Sauté again.
- Add 1 tablespoon of black truffle paste and 1 tablespoon of miso, and sauté that down, combining it thoroughly.
- Add chicken stock and simmer for a few minutes.
- Blend the velouté with an immersion blender, regular blender or food processor.
- Add salt and pepper, lemon juice and crème fraîche to taste.
Step 4: Combine the green beans, mushrooms and velouté in a large mixing bowl, stirring to combine. Make sure to put a generous amount, but the beans shouldn't be swimming or they'll get soggy.
- Save the rest of the velouté to serve as soup. Butter your casserole dish and fill with the green bean mixture.
Step 5: Make a mixture of panko, parsley, chives, grated Parmesan and crushed onions.
- Sprinkle the mixture over the casserole and top with more crushed onions.
- Bake for around 35 minutes at 375°F.
- Hit reply and let us know how it came out!