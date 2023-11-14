Share on email (opens in new window)

Let the pros in the area do the Thanksgiving cooking this year. Here are 8 local spots to pick up your Thanksgiving feast in Tampa Bay.

Of note: National favorites like Boston Market, Bob Evans, Popeyes, Cracker Barrel and Whole Foods are also cheffing up take-home options.

Fred's Market (Plant City, Riverview and Lakeland)

Deal: Roast turkey breast, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce and choice of three sides. Serves eight. $139.99.

Details: Pickup 10am-9pm, Nov. 22.

Deal: Big Willa Style with four appetizers, a salad, turkey, seven sides/sauces and dessert. Serves six people. $500. À la carte options are also available.

Details: Place order by Sunday, Nov. 19 and pick up on Nov. 22.

Deal: Sliced jerk-seasoned turkey with gravy, green beans, brioche stuffing, cranberry-pineapple chutney, choice of mashed potatoes or cinnamon mashed sweet potatoes and pumpkin praline cheesecake. Serves four. $95.

Details: Pick up on Thanksgiving Day.

Kona Grill (Sarasota and Tampa)

Deal: Traditional or macadamia nut turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce. Serves two. $70-$76.

Details: Available Thanksgiving Day through Nov. 26.

Deal: Pretzel bread and butter, butternut squash soup, stuffing, potatoes, green beans and carrots, slow-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce and pumpkin praline cheesecake. Serves six. $199.99.

Details: Pre-order now and pickup Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.

Wine Club Members receive 10% off Thanksgiving dinner packages.

Deal: Family fest includes roasted turkey, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, broccoli casserole, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, eight dinner rolls, honey butter, one whole pumpkin pie and one bottle of Vista Point Chardonnay. Serves four to six. $150.

Details: Last day to order is noon, Nov. 22, and pick up is 10am-2pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Deal: Thanksgiving sides of brioche stuffing, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney, mashed potatoes, pecan-crusted sweet potatoes with hot honey, seeded rolls and gravy. Serves four. $135.

Details: This does not include turkey. Preorder by Tuesday, Nov. 21 and pick up 9am-5pm, Nov. 22, and 9-11am on Thanksgiving Day.

4 Rivers Smokehouse (Tampa and Lakeland)

Deal: Smoked turkey. Serves 14. $119.99.

Fixins package includes one pint of cranberry chutney and one quart of each of: mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potato casserole, cornbread stuffing and green beans. Serves four. $65.99.

Details: Order by 5pm, Nov. 18 and pick up on Nov. 22.