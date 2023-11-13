Share on email (opens in new window)

Union New American's prime New York strip with a hasselback potato. Photo: Yacob Reyes/Axios

My girlfriend, Maya, and I treated ourselves recently to a date night at Union New American. State of plate: The two-story restaurant debuted in April near International Plaza and Bay Street; it's described by its owner as an "adult playground of sorts." Its swanky rooftop bar and lounge opened in early September.

Union New American serves modern American cuisine. Its first-floor dining room is dim, and pop music plays in the background, slightly above a conversational level.

The price: There are many high-end dishes on the menu and prices lean toward the expensive side. Entrees range from $24 to $150.

Best bites: We started with a Korean BBQ roll ($24). It's an eight-piece salmon roll packed with cucumber, charred allium, and a tangy blend of gochujang, sesame oil, honey and togarashi.

We then moved on to a serving of smoked fish dip — a savory base paired with pickled Anaheim peppers and a kick of Union hot sauce. Our server brought it out with Summer's saltines ($17).

Lastly, we finished with Union New American's prime New York strip — tender, succulent — and a crispy hasselback potato ($64).

Union New American's smoked fish dip. Photo: Yacob Reyes/Axios

The verdict: Union New American did not disappoint. Its lively atmosphere and excellent food make it a standout destination.