8 mins ago - Things to Do
Tampa Bay weekend events: Heroes and Headliners, Craft Beer Festival
This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out a Veterans Day concert, a wings and waffle event at the Air Museum, and a stone crab and music festival in Cortez.
1. 🇺🇲 Honor the Veterans
Celebrate the military community in Tampa with a Veterans Day concert hosted by Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek.
What's happening: Heroes and Headliners will feature performances from Imagine Dragons, H.E.R., and Chris Stapleton.
When: 5:30pm Saturday
Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Of note: You can livestream the concert at 6:15pm Saturday.
Cost: Tickets start at $174.
2. 🍗 Wings 'n Waffles
- Eat chicken wings and waffles and hear from aviation expert, veteran, and pilot John Helms at the Florida Air Museum in Lakeland 9am-10am Saturday. Free for members of the Florida Air Museum. $10 at the doors for non-members.
3. 🕺 Saved by the Ball Party
- Dance the night away at a '90s/Y2K party with live cover bands, a costume contest, and themed cocktails 8pm Saturday at the Ritz in Ybor. Tickets are $20 until Saturday and $25 the day of.
4. 🖼️ A Decade at the Table
- Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Creatives Artists Collective with exhibits featuring sixteen women artists, now through Saturday on the second floor of the Kress Building in Ybor. Free.
- Opening ceremony 6-9pm Thursday and closing ceremony 1-3pm Saturday.
5. 🍁 Fall Family Festival
- Enjoy an evening of family fun with bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, pony rides, pie eating contests, food trucks, s'mores, and live bluegrass music 4:30-7:30pm Saturday at Faith Baptist Church of Sarasota. Free.
6. 🦀 Cortez Stone Crab and Music Festival
- Eat fresh stone crab, shrimp and grits, and clam chowder, and enjoy live music, local artists, and a kids zone 10am-6pm Saturday at Swordfish Grill in Cortez near Anna Maria Island. Free.
7. 🍺 Craft Beer Festival
- Celebrate local and regional craft beer with live music and exclusive tastings from 21 breweries noon-4pm Sunday at 1837 Hillview Street in Sarasota. Tickets are $25.
8. 📜 Pioneer Day
- Experience the history of Hillsborough County pioneers with live music, heritage crafts, clogging, quilts, vendors, food, train rides, museum exhibits, historical archives, lithograph press prints, and a bake sale 9am-3pm Saturday at East Hillsborough Historical in Plant City. Free.
9. 🎸 Tampa Indie Night
- Listen to four indie artists/bands perform and a DJ set in the beer garden 6-11pm Friday at the Crowbar in Ybor. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
