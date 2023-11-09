Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out a Veterans Day concert, a wings and waffle event at the Air Museum, and a stone crab and music festival in Cortez.

1. 🇺🇲 Honor the Veterans

Celebrate the military community in Tampa with a Veterans Day concert hosted by Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek.

What's happening: Heroes and Headliners will feature performances from Imagine Dragons, H.E.R., and Chris Stapleton.

When: 5:30pm Saturday

Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Of note: You can livestream the concert at 6:15pm Saturday.

Cost: Tickets start at $174.

Eat chicken wings and waffles and hear from aviation expert, veteran, and pilot John Helms at the Florida Air Museum in Lakeland 9am-10am Saturday. Free for members of the Florida Air Museum. $10 at the doors for non-members.

Dance the night away at a '90s/Y2K party with live cover bands, a costume contest, and themed cocktails 8pm Saturday at the Ritz in Ybor. Tickets are $20 until Saturday and $25 the day of.

Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Creatives Artists Collective with exhibits featuring sixteen women artists, now through Saturday on the second floor of the Kress Building in Ybor. Free.

Opening ceremony 6-9pm Thursday and closing ceremony 1-3pm Saturday.

Enjoy an evening of family fun with bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, pony rides, pie eating contests, food trucks, s'mores, and live bluegrass music 4:30-7:30pm Saturday at Faith Baptist Church of Sarasota. Free.

Eat fresh stone crab, shrimp and grits, and clam chowder, and enjoy live music, local artists, and a kids zone 10am-6pm Saturday at Swordfish Grill in Cortez near Anna Maria Island. Free.

Celebrate local and regional craft beer with live music and exclusive tastings from 21 breweries noon-4pm Sunday at 1837 Hillview Street in Sarasota. Tickets are $25.

Experience the history of Hillsborough County pioneers with live music, heritage crafts, clogging, quilts, vendors, food, train rides, museum exhibits, historical archives, lithograph press prints, and a bake sale 9am-3pm Saturday at East Hillsborough Historical in Plant City. Free.