Yacob and his girlfriend, Maya, reading a fictional newspaper at Game Over Clearwater. Photo: Yacob Reyes/Axios

Spooky season is over. Haunted houses will disappear in the coming days if they haven't already.

But that's OK. Axios' escape room aficionado is here to help.

What's happening: Game Over Escape Rooms recently opened a location in Clearwater, joining its other Bay area sites in Tampa, Brandon and Plant City.

The Clearwater location includes four scenarios, two of which are horror-themed: a "nightmare" hotel and the murder-mystery classic, the Orient Express.

How it works: Players are confined to a room or two — each with a distinct design akin to a movie set. They are then given an hour to find clues and solve riddles to escape the scenario.

There are secret doors, rattling furniture, and jump scares.

Reservations typically cost around $40 each; some escape rooms require at least four people.

Zoom in: My girlfriend, Maya, and I gave the new spot a try. Here are a few of our impressions: