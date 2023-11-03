Share on email (opens in new window)

One of the bright-yellow Teslas that power DASH. Photo: Courtesy of the Tampa Downtown Partnership

Technology in recent years has transformed how people get around Tampa.

Cabs yielded to Ubers and Lyfts. Shared bikes turned into scooters, then into e-bikes.

Driving the news: Bright yellow-and-black Teslas are the new wave of downtown transportation.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership brought back its ride-share service last month, now called DASH. For a flat $2, you can get just about anywhere downtown — if you don't mind sharing a ride.

Flashback: The partnership ran a similar program from 2016 to 2021 called the Downtowner, but it was stopped for lack of state and city funding.

The service started out free with electric carts providing "door-to-door" service downtown. It was so popular that riders sometimes had to wait 45 minutes or more, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Rides later cost a dollar and carts were replaced with Teslas, then Chevy Bolts, reducing wait times.

How it's different: DASH is funded entirely by the partnership.

Instead of picking up riders anywhere, it operates between 20 hub locations throughout the Downtown Core, River Arts District, Channel District, Water Street, Central Park, West Riverfront and Tampa Heights.

The hub system will keep wait times down while still keeping the program accessible, Rachel Radawec, public space operations and programming director for the partnership, told Axios.

How it works: The service works on an app similar to ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft, with rides in Tesla Model Y SUVs.

The app pairs up to four passengers to share each trip, similar to Uber Pool.

Riders can also request wheelchair-accessible vehicles provided by Ridewyse, which are not electric.

Who drives: A uniformed, background-checked "driver ambassador" picks up riders and acts as a concierge to help with getting around the city. Drivers can also report service and safety issues through the city's code system.

"It's given us extra eyes and ears out on the street," Radawec said.

Details: There are six DASH vehicles operated by 13 drivers. The partnership will assess if they want to bulk up the program after a year.

The vehicles are charged at the Port Tampa garage, but the partnership is working on getting chargers at its headquarters and at Rivergate Tower.

What we're watching: Transit in and around downtown may look very different starting in the next couple years, thanks to federal funding.