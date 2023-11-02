Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out Brat Blast in St. Pete, Smoke Shop Festival in Tampa, Dox-A-Palooza in Lakeland and the Hillsborough County Fair.

1 big thing: 🌭 Brats and brews

Enjoy bratwurst, beer and live music during Brat Blast.

What's happening: This two-day family-friendly event will have raffles, a silent auction and a cornhole tournament.

When: Noon–6pm Saturday and Sunday

Where: 3 Daughters Brewing, St. Pete

Cost: Entry is $15.

This includes a brat, chips and a house drink.

Watch dachshund pups race and compete for best costume, 10am–3pm Saturday at Sun 'n Fun Pavilion in Lakeland. Online registration is closed, but you can still register in person. Parking is $5.

Enjoy classic carnival rides, fair food, arts, educational exhibits, a rodeo and more, now through Nov. 12. View fair hours. Adult tickets at the gate are $11.

Student tickets (K–12th grade) are $8, seniors are $4 and children 5 and younger are free.

Immerse yourself in cannabis culture with live music, local food vendors, art and comedy shows in a two-day festival at Water Works Park in Tampa. 2–10pm Saturday and noon–8pm Sunday. Tickets start at $45.

Taste rare single-malt Scotch whisky, 1–3pm Sunday at Gaspar's Patio Bar & Grille in Temple Terrace. General admission is $90.

Taste over 150 beers from more than 70 Florida breweries and others across the country, 1–5pm Saturday at 100 State St. W. in Oldsmar. View full list of breweries. General admission tickets are $60.

Tampa's first women's pro soccer team is revealing its name and brand to the city 5–7pm Saturday at 1920 Ybor. Free.

Enjoy vegan food, wine and cocktails with proceeds benefiting local animal rescue organizations, 6pm Friday at Aloft Tampa Downtown. General adult (non-student) admission is $65; $75 at the door.

Tickets include valet parking, a drink and hors d'oeuvres.

Sample all the beers you want, listen to live music and watch skateboarding demos in this two-day festival in St. Pete on 22nd Street from Central Avenue to First Avenue South. 5–8pm Saturday, noon–3pm and 5–8pm Sunday. General admission tickets are $45.

Rock out to punk and emo performances and DJ sets, 9pm Saturday at Bayboro Brewing Co. in St. Pete. Tickets are $12.

Craft an autumn-inspired bouquet with the help of an expert florist, 10–11am Sunday at Living Roots Eco Design & Plant Nursery in St. Pete. Tickets are $40.

Explore the metaphysical world with spiritual demonstrations, psychic readers, vendors and artists, 10am–5pm Saturday and Sunday at the Largo Event Center. Two-day admission is $15.

Listen to live music, drink local beer, eat a barbecue dinner and participate in raffles and auctions with your fur baby, noon–4pm Saturday at Fruitville Gecko's in Sarasota. Free.

There will be adoptable dogs from Love4Paws on-site. Sponsor a dog.