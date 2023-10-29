Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Tampa police officials at a briefing after the shooting. Photo: Tampa Police Department

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and at least 18 injured in Ybor City early Sunday.

Driving the news: Tampa officers responded to the shooting on East 7th Avenue about 2:45 a.m., Tampa Police Department spokesperson Eddy Durkin said in a statement.

Police say they believe a fight between two groups "escalated to gunfire."

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nineteen other people were taken to nearby hospitals, one of whom also died from his injuries, Durkin said.

One suspect, whose name has not been released, was detained for questioning.

Zoom in: Videos posted online showed a chaotic scene, with people fleeing the gunfire and officers tending to the wounded.

What they're saying: In a statement posted on X, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor described the incident as a "senseless loss of life by those choosing to settle a dispute with firearms."

"Bad decisions made in a split second and the proliferation of readily available guns are responsible for these almost daily incidents," she added. "We can affect one half of this equation."

Gov. Ron DeSantis in a statement said his administration had been "in constant contact" with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and was "offering all available resources to local law enforcement to respond to this terrible situation."

What's next: Durkin said detectives are working to gather surveillance video from local businesses, in order to identify all those involved in the gunfight.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 813-231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

Editor's note: This story may be updated as news breaks.