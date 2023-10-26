Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out a haunted carnival at Armature Works, a silent disco Halloween party in St. Pete and a trunk-or-treat in Trinity.

1 big thing: 👻 For the ghouls

Pied Piper's Haunted Carnival is back at Armature Works.

What's happening: Immerse yourself in a spooky and family-friendly carnival with games, food vendors, drinks and a music festival.

Headlining artists including Diplo, Quavo and Above & Beyond.

When: Thursday–Sunday

Carnival: 4–11pm Thursday, 4pm–midnight Friday, noon–midnight Saturday and noon–11pm Sunday

4–11pm Thursday, 4pm–midnight Friday, noon–midnight Saturday and noon–11pm Sunday Festival: 4–11pm Friday and Saturday, 4pm–10pm Sunday

Where: Armature Works

Cost: Three-day general admission passes (for carnival and music festival) are $140. Individual concert tickets are sold and carnival tickets only are $5–$10 depending on the day.

Of note: Parking at Armature Works is limited.

Our thought bubble: Bring cash for a valet.

Explore 19th century history after dark at the Henry B. Plant Museum in Tampa, 2–8pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $25 for museum members and $35 for non-members.

Dance the night away with three DJs, 8–11pm Saturday at 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Pete. Tickets include headphones and a drink. General admission is $15.

Enjoy a parade of dogs dressed up in their finest costumes at 10am Saturday during the Sarasota Farmers Market Festival, 7am–1pm.

Registration to enter your fur baby has closed.

Experience Sparkman Wharf transformed into a pirate shipwreck with family-friendly DJ performances, photo-ops, festive-themed food and drinks, face painting, caricatures, dancing and more, 5:30–10pm Friday and Saturday. Free.

Enjoy music, games and trunks full of candy and goodies, 6–9pm Friday at the James P. Gills YMCA in Trinity. Free.

See the Sarasota Polo Club's performance of the 19th century play Thursday and Friday and a fall festival Saturday with games, bounce houses, photo booths, food trucks and more. Adult tickets are $25 and kids tickets are $10. View full schedule.

Run, walk or jog a 10K, 5K or kids dash, 9am Saturday at HOB Brewing Co. in downtown Dunedin. Tickets vary by run/walk length. The 5K run/walk is $45.

Registration opens at 8am.

Have fun with your family on Lakewood Main Street. There will be live music, local food vendors, trick-or-treating and a children's costume parade, 6–9pm Friday in Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Trick-or-treat, carve a pumpkin, enjoy local food vendors and more at a family-friendly festival, 6–9pm Friday in Seminole. Free.

Bounce house wristbands are $7.