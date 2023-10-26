Oct 26, 2023 - Things to Do
Halloween weekend in Tampa Bay: Haunted Carnival, BooFest
This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out a haunted carnival at Armature Works, a silent disco Halloween party in St. Pete and a trunk-or-treat in Trinity.
1 big thing: 👻 For the ghouls
Pied Piper's Haunted Carnival is back at Armature Works.
What's happening: Immerse yourself in a spooky and family-friendly carnival with games, food vendors, drinks and a music festival.
- Headlining artists including Diplo, Quavo and Above & Beyond.
When: Thursday–Sunday
- Carnival: 4–11pm Thursday, 4pm–midnight Friday, noon–midnight Saturday and noon–11pm Sunday
- Festival: 4–11pm Friday and Saturday, 4pm–10pm Sunday
Where: Armature Works
Cost: Three-day general admission passes (for carnival and music festival) are $140. Individual concert tickets are sold and carnival tickets only are $5–$10 depending on the day.
Of note: Parking at Armature Works is limited.
- Our thought bubble: Bring cash for a valet.
🏨 2. An Eerie Evening at the Tampa Bay Hotel
- Explore 19th century history after dark at the Henry B. Plant Museum in Tampa, 2–8pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Tickets are $25 for museum members and $35 for non-members.
🕺 3. Silent Disco Halloween Party
- Dance the night away with three DJs, 8–11pm Saturday at 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Pete. Tickets include headphones and a drink. General admission is $15.
🐕 4. Dog-a-Ween Costume Contest
- Enjoy a parade of dogs dressed up in their finest costumes at 10am Saturday during the Sarasota Farmers Market Festival, 7am–1pm.
- Registration to enter your fur baby has closed.
👻 5. Haunted Wharf
- Experience Sparkman Wharf transformed into a pirate shipwreck with family-friendly DJ performances, photo-ops, festive-themed food and drinks, face painting, caricatures, dancing and more, 5:30–10pm Friday and Saturday. Free.
🧒 6. Trunk-or-Treat
- Enjoy music, games and trunks full of candy and goodies, 6–9pm Friday at the James P. Gills YMCA in Trinity. Free.
🏇 7. "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
- See the Sarasota Polo Club's performance of the 19th century play Thursday and Friday and a fall festival Saturday with games, bounce houses, photo booths, food trucks and more. Adult tickets are $25 and kids tickets are $10. View full schedule.
🍻 8. I Run for the Boos
- Run, walk or jog a 10K, 5K or kids dash, 9am Saturday at HOB Brewing Co. in downtown Dunedin. Tickets vary by run/walk length. The 5K run/walk is $45.
- Registration opens at 8am.
👗 9. BooFest
- Have fun with your family on Lakewood Main Street. There will be live music, local food vendors, trick-or-treating and a children's costume parade, 6–9pm Friday in Lakewood Ranch. Free.
🍬 10. Field of Screams
- Trick-or-treat, carve a pumpkin, enjoy local food vendors and more at a family-friendly festival, 6–9pm Friday in Seminole. Free.
- Bounce house wristbands are $7.
🎉 11. PAL-oween
- Trunk-or-treat with a haunted house, a photo area, food, games and more, 5–8pm Sunday at the PAL Complex in Lakeland. Free.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.