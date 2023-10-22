After a particularly exhausting stretch of classes, I decided to visit the latest Three Oaks Hospitality concept, Ro.

State of plate: The high-end sushi concept debuted October in Hyde Park. It boasts a robust menu with an expanse of rolls, noodles, and some of the spiciest chicken I've had.

Ro is dimly lit with a warm ambiance; a colorful mural stretches across one of its back walls and the ceiling is vaulted. It's an ideal setting for an intimate dinner.

Best bites: I started with a tuna roll and a ro maki roll — spicy tuna with a wedge of avocado inside and yellowfin on top. Both tasted excellent and paired nicely with a side of eel sauce.

I moved on to an order of yakisoba noodles with beef. The dish is savory and filling, with red cabbage circling the inside of the bowl and chives scattered over the top.

If you start to eye the spicy karaage as I did, think it through. It's delicious, sure. But the rice-crusted chicken packs a flavorful punch of chili and pepper glaze that'll leave your forehead glistening.

The price: I braced for the worst when the server placed the leather receipt holder on the table. No high-end meal comes without a hefty price tag; mine came in at $11o.

The verdict: It's a bit expensive, but between the great service and even greater food, Ro is worth emptying your wallet for.