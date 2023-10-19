31 mins ago - Things to Do

Bad Bunny is coming to Tampa in 2024

Maxwell Millington
The musician Bad Bunny in denim overalls and a backwards baseball cap holding a mic.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Image

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny will perform 47 shows in North America next year, including a stop in Tampa.

What's happening: Live Nation announced that the singer's Most Wanted Tour will kick off in February in Salt Lake City.

  • He will take the stage May 21 at Amalie Arena.

Driving the news: Last week, the 3x Grammy winner made history with his new album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.

  • The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.

Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22, at 11:59pm. Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

