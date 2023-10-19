Bad Bunny is coming to Tampa in 2024

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny will perform 47 shows in North America next year, including a stop in Tampa.

What's happening: Live Nation announced that the singer's Most Wanted Tour will kick off in February in Salt Lake City.

He will take the stage May 21 at Amalie Arena.

Driving the news: Last week, the 3x Grammy winner made history with his new album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.

The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.

Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22, at 11:59pm. Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.