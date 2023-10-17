2 hours ago - News

Tampa-based Slide to obtain scores of Farmers Insurance policies

Yacob Reyes
Illustration of a person in a suit holding an umbrella made of money

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tampa-based insurer Slide acquired renewal rights for 86,000 Farmers Insurance homeowners policies in Florida, WFLA reports.

Why it matters: The acquisition comes months after Farmers Insurance announced it wouldn't renew its policies and would instead withdraw from the state because of "risk exposure" from extreme weather.

Of note: Farmers' renters, auto, and umbrella policies aren't included in the acquisition.

The big picture: Hurricanes and aggressive litigation have led more than a dozen insurance companies to leave Florida in recent years, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

  • In a statement to WFLA, Slide founder and CEO Bruce Lucas credited recent state reforms for his positive outlook toward the market and, ultimately, for making the acquisition possible.
  • Some of the changes outlined in SB 2A prevent homeowners from renewing with Citizens if the offer from a private insurer is below a certain cost.

What they're saying: "We remain bullish on Florida's insurance market and believe the market is ripe for an innovator like Slide," Lucas told WFLA. "The recent reforms are working and the Florida insurance market is stabilizing."

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more