Inside the new Blind Tiger at 1823 E. 7th Ave. Photo courtesy of Roberto Torres

If you stop by Blind Tiger in Ybor for your daily dose of caffeine Thursday and see that it's closed, don't fret.

Driving the news: The local coffee chain moved from its original shop at 1901 E 7th Ave. just across the street to 1823 E 7th Ave. The new location opens at 7:30am.

It's an expansion from 1,300 square feet to 4,000 square feet, allowing for more space to elevate its breakfast, lunch and late-night food, owner Roberto Torres tells Axios.

Flashback: Torres started Blind Tiger in 2014 as a storefront for his clothing brand Black and Denim, but the cafe quickly took off on its own.

Now, the chain has six other locations, plus a grab-and-go store at Tampa International Airport.

What they're saying: "We are not restaurateurs. But we fell in love with hospitality, coffee culture and the Tampa Bay food scene," Torres said.