This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out an Oktoberfest in Ybor, a Pan-Asian inspired pop up in Sarasota, a fall festival and pumpkin patch on the St. Pete Pier and more.

Enjoy cooler weather and autumn activities by the water at the St. Pete Pier Fall Festival.

What's happening: Listen to live music from local artists, shop handcrafted goods and enjoy seasonal treats, craft brews, pies and ciders. There will be inflatables, ax throwing, face painting, an obstacle course, dachshund adoptions and more.

The St. Pete Pier Pumpkin Patch at Family Park will run Saturday through Oct. 15. View operating hours.

When: 11am–7pm Saturday and Sunday

Where: Spa Beach Park and Family Park on the St. Pete Pier

Cost: Free

Of note: On-site parking on the St. Pete Pier is available for $2.50/hour for up to six hours.

Go through Halloween-themed experiences and immersive games with wearable glow-in-the-dark props. This kid-friendly experience at Fairgrounds in St. Pete begins Thursday and goes through Nov. 6. General admission tickets are $37.

Become an Immersive Experience member at Fairgrounds to receive two free tickets.

Put on your lederhosen and have traditional German beer and food while listening to live music at Tampa Bay Brewing Co., 1–7pm Sunday. Free.

Enjoy bao buns and beer during a two-night Pan-Asian inspired pop-up at 99 Bottles, 5–9pm Sunday and Monday in Sarasota. No reservations required; first come, first served.

Enjoy a four-course curated meal by local chefs paired with high-end bourbon 5-7:30pm Saturday and Sunday at Heights Meat Market in Clearwater. Tickets are $150.

Florida's longest-running LGBTQ+ film festival is coming to the Tampa Theatre Thursday–Sunday. Watch films written and made by LGBTQ+ people. View full schedule. Individual show tickets start at $15.

Eat baklava and lamb gyros while learning Greek language and dances, 11am–10pm Friday and Saturday and 11am–6pm Sunday at St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church in St. Petersburg. There will be prize giveaways and guided church tours. Free.

Shop over 25 local vendors selling handcrafted goods, jewelry, candles, plants and more, 6–10pm Friday at Angry Chair Brewing in Tampa. Free.

Paint a mini pumpkin to celebrate fall, 11:30am-1pm at Joe's Palette in Largo. Paint, brushes, glitter and pumpkin are all included. Tickets are $10.

Learn about the area's first Black residents through stories and photos along a 5-mile route, 9am–1pm Saturday starting at the Wellness Center in St. Petersburg. The tour will conclude with a talk with a resident who lived through segregation in St. Petersburg. Free.

Enjoy music from local gospel artists as musicians from the community are being honored for their achievements in Christian music 6pm Saturday at the Center For Manisfestation. Tickets are $20.

Eat free burgers, listen to music and enjoy a guided kayak tour to celebrate Alligator Creek at the South Venice Yacht Club 11am-2pm Saturday. Reserve a spot. Free.