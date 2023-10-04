18 mins ago - Things to Do
9 fall things to do in Tampa Bay
October in Tampa Bay is full of fall fun from spooky date night ideas to family-friendly pumpkin patches and corn mazes.
We rounded up nine season-appropriate adventures to check out in the area:
🍁 1. Harvest Holler Fall Festival
- Enjoy hayrides, sweet treats, farm animals, corn mazes and pumpkin patches at the Harvest Holler Farm in Polk City. Adult tickets are $15.
- Details: Open 4-8pm Friday, noon-8pm Saturday and noon-5pm Sunday, through Nov. 13.
👻 2. Spookala
- Get spooked at this three-day horror convention running Oct. 6-8 with cosplay and costume contests, local artists, live entertainment, photo-ops, a Q&A with horror movie celebrities and more at the Florida State Fairgrounds. General admission tickets are sold by day and start at $35.
- Details: 2-9pm Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday and 11am-6pm Sunday
🛺 3. Keel Farms Fall Harvest Days
- Enjoy pumpkin painting, bounce houses, hay rides, farm animals and more at Keel Farms in Plant City. Free.
- Details: 11am-4pm every Saturday in October.
😱 4. Tampa Terrors
- Learn about the dark and haunted history of Tampa in a one-hour walking tour across a mile of downtown. Tickets start at $25.
- Details: Tours happen nightly, rain or shine. View full schedule.
🎃 5. Hunsader Pumpkin Festival
- Enjoy live entertainment and music, scarecrow displays, chainsaw sculpting, a petting zoo, hayrides, arts and crafts, pumpkin picking and more at Hunsader Family Farm in Bradenton. Tickets are $15. Cash only.
- Details: 9am-5pm Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29
🌽 6. HarvestMoon Maze
- Find your way through a five-acre corn maze at Harvest Moon farm in Masaryktown. Adults weekend tickets are $15.95.
- Details: 10am-2pm Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 11-27 and 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday; 9am-5pm Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22.
🐴 7. Raprager Family Farms Fall Festival
- Bring the family to the farm for a petting zoo with over 300 animals, axe throwing, haunted hay rides, kids inflatables, live music, yard games, food vendors, pumpkin picking and more in Odessa. Tickets are $16.95.
- Details: Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, now through Nov. 19. View full daily schedule.
🏙️ 8. The Heights District's Annual Fall Fest
- Enjoy a riverfront pumpkin patch, bounce houses, face painting, live music, a petting zoo and fall-themed treats at Armature Works in Tampa. Free.
- Details: Noon-5pm Oct. 14, 15 and 21.
🍂 9. Southern Hill Farms Fall Festival
- Eat apple cider donuts while you carve pumpkins and roast s'mores at Southern Hill Farms in Clermont. There are local food trucks, a wine and beer selection, live music, u-pink sunflower fields, a kids zone and more. Weekend tickets are $24.95.
- Details: Now-Nov. 12. Thursday and Friday are general admission days; you can arrive any time between 11am and 5pm
