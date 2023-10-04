18 mins ago - Things to Do

9 fall things to do in Tampa Bay

Analis Bailey
Hands cheersing togther glasses of fall cider.

Food and cider at Keel Farms Fall Harvest Days. Photo courtesy of Keel Farms.

October in Tampa Bay is full of fall fun from spooky date night ideas to family-friendly pumpkin patches and corn mazes.

We rounded up nine season-appropriate adventures to check out in the area:

🍁 1. Harvest Holler Fall Festival

  • Enjoy hayrides, sweet treats, farm animals, corn mazes and pumpkin patches at the Harvest Holler Farm in Polk City. Adult tickets are $15.
  • Details: Open 4-8pm Friday, noon-8pm Saturday and noon-5pm Sunday, through Nov. 13.

👻 2. Spookala

  • Get spooked at this three-day horror convention running Oct. 6-8 with cosplay and costume contests, local artists, live entertainment, photo-ops, a Q&A with horror movie celebrities and more at the Florida State Fairgrounds. General admission tickets are sold by day and start at $35.
  • Details: 2-9pm Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday and 11am-6pm Sunday

🛺 3. Keel Farms Fall Harvest Days

  • Enjoy pumpkin painting, bounce houses, hay rides, farm animals and more at Keel Farms in Plant City. Free.
  • Details: 11am-4pm every Saturday in October.

😱 4. Tampa Terrors

  • Learn about the dark and haunted history of Tampa in a one-hour walking tour across a mile of downtown. Tickets start at $25.
  • Details: Tours happen nightly, rain or shine. View full schedule.

🎃 5. Hunsader Pumpkin Festival

  • Enjoy live entertainment and music, scarecrow displays, chainsaw sculpting, a petting zoo, hayrides, arts and crafts, pumpkin picking and more at Hunsader Family Farm in Bradenton. Tickets are $15. Cash only.
  • Details: 9am-5pm Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29

🌽 6. HarvestMoon Maze

  • Find your way through a five-acre corn maze at Harvest Moon farm in Masaryktown. Adults weekend tickets are $15.95.
  • Details: 10am-2pm Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 11-27 and 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday; 9am-5pm Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22.

🐴 7. Raprager Family Farms Fall Festival

  • Bring the family to the farm for a petting zoo with over 300 animals, axe throwing, haunted hay rides, kids inflatables, live music, yard games, food vendors, pumpkin picking and more in Odessa. Tickets are $16.95.

🏙️ 8. The Heights District's Annual Fall Fest

  • Enjoy a riverfront pumpkin patch, bounce houses, face painting, live music, a petting zoo and fall-themed treats at Armature Works in Tampa. Free.
  • Details: Noon-5pm Oct. 14, 15 and 21.

🍂 9. Southern Hill Farms Fall Festival

  • Eat apple cider donuts while you carve pumpkins and roast s'mores at Southern Hill Farms in Clermont. There are local food trucks, a wine and beer selection, live music, u-pink sunflower fields, a kids zone and more. Weekend tickets are $24.95.
  • Details: Now-Nov. 12. Thursday and Friday are general admission days; you can arrive any time between 11am and 5pm
