Food and cider at Keel Farms Fall Harvest Days. Photo courtesy of Keel Farms.

October in Tampa Bay is full of fall fun from spooky date night ideas to family-friendly pumpkin patches and corn mazes.

We rounded up nine season-appropriate adventures to check out in the area:

Enjoy hayrides, sweet treats, farm animals, corn mazes and pumpkin patches at the Harvest Holler Farm in Polk City. Adult tickets are $15.

Details: Open 4-8pm Friday, noon-8pm Saturday and noon-5pm Sunday, through Nov. 13.

Get spooked at this three-day horror convention running Oct. 6-8 with cosplay and costume contests, local artists, live entertainment, photo-ops, a Q&A with horror movie celebrities and more at the Florida State Fairgrounds. General admission tickets are sold by day and start at $35.

Details: 2-9pm Friday, 10am-7pm Saturday and 11am-6pm Sunday

Enjoy pumpkin painting, bounce houses, hay rides, farm animals and more at Keel Farms in Plant City. Free.

Details: 11am-4pm every Saturday in October.

Learn about the dark and haunted history of Tampa in a one-hour walking tour across a mile of downtown. Tickets start at $25.

Details: Tours happen nightly, rain or shine. View full schedule.

Enjoy live entertainment and music, scarecrow displays, chainsaw sculpting, a petting zoo, hayrides, arts and crafts, pumpkin picking and more at Hunsader Family Farm in Bradenton. Tickets are $15. Cash only.

Details: 9am-5pm Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29

Find your way through a five-acre corn maze at Harvest Moon farm in Masaryktown. Adults weekend tickets are $15.95.

Details: 10am-2pm Wednesday-Friday, Oct. 11-27 and 10am-5pm Saturday and Sunday; 9am-5pm Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22.

Bring the family to the farm for a petting zoo with over 300 animals, axe throwing, haunted hay rides, kids inflatables, live music, yard games, food vendors, pumpkin picking and more in Odessa. Tickets are $16.95.

Details: Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, now through Nov. 19. View full daily schedule.

Enjoy a riverfront pumpkin patch, bounce houses, face painting, live music, a petting zoo and fall-themed treats at Armature Works in Tampa. Free.

Details: Noon-5pm Oct. 14, 15 and 21.