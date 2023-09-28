USF exhibit showcases how Tampa Bay's lost graves were rediscovered

Share on email (opens in new window)

Concrete markers near a fence at a cemetery for indigent or unknown people on North 22nd Street in Tampa. Photo: Octavio Jones for Axios

University of South Florida researchers are showcasing how they discovered unmarked burial grounds in Hillsborough County.

Driving the news: "What Lies Beneath," a collection of historic and modern photographs, archival documents, maps and mixed media sculptures, opened this month in the school's Waterman Gallery.

The intrigue: It features evidence discovered last year by USF forensic anthropologist Erin Kimmerle of 45 unmarked and forgotten or abandoned cemeteries in and around Tampa, a disproportionate number of them for Black residents.

That discovery prompted an investigation by Hillsborough County.

It also highlights her discovery of two forgotten African American cemeteries containing hundreds of graves: Zion at the Robles Park public housing project and Ridgewood on the King High School campus.

Details: The exhibit was created by USF students taking Kimmerle's museum studies class, "Race, Memorialization and the Museum."