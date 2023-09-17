Test Drive: Selene tries her hand at becoming an American Ninja Warrior
I love watching "American Ninja Warrior" and felt inspired by Season 15 finalist Caleb Bergstrom's words about "being capable of more than you ever thought you were."
- So I decided to dip my toe into the waters with the adult beginners class at Jungle Gym in Pinellas Park.
Logistics: The class is offered Thursdays at 7:30pm and Fridays at 7pm. The $25 price includes open gym until 9:30pm and two free weeks of open gym and an Untamed fitness classes.
- A monthly membership for adults to take one class a week is $95.
The rub: I have the upper body strength of a wet noodle and the endurance of Eeyore.
- It's not that I don't work out. I love my peloton and I swim and roller skate. But those are things I do at my own pace while no one else is watching.
- Still, I always wanted to take a shot at that warped wall.
The vibe: It was just me and another guy who is a gym regular in Thursday night's class. So I definitely felt intimidated watching other people fly through obstacles.
Yes, but: Coach David aka "Cake" was super welcoming, and tailored the challenges to my extreme beginner needs and my classmate's more advanced level. So I still felt like I could keep up.
State of play: The one-hour class is fast-paced. After a brief warm up, Cake took us through the ninja basics of how to fall safely and the best techniques for swinging on rings and bars.
- We also did modified versions of challenges from the show like striding steps, quintuple steps and the infamous warped wall.
- I may not have conquered every obstacle, but I loved learning them and making steady improvements.
The verdict: If you've got joint problems and don't want calluses, this probably isn't for you. But if you're up for the challenge, just attempting the obstacles is a great workout and a ton of fun.
- This reporter ninja will return.
