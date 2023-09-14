USF Bulls set to take on Alabama Crimson Tide for first time in 20 years

When the Alabama Crimson Tide come to town Saturday to play USF, it will truly be David versus Goliath — sorry, coach Alex Golesh.

Zoom in: It's been 20 years since the Bulls last faced off against Alabama. The Crimson Tide won that 2003 game 40-17.

Since then, the Crimson Tide has hired Nick Saban and won six national championships, posting a winning record every year since 2007.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are being led by their 8th different permanent or interim head coach since 2003 and haven't finished with a winning record since 2018.

Why it matters: The game is on track to yield one of USF's most well-attended home games in program history, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

What they're saying: "I think our guys are aware of who we're playing,'' Golesh said earlier this week. "I think they know who's favored to win. In terms of environment, it should be a really cool game."

"Those guys know how to win. They know how to work," he added. "Where do we measure up there? We've got to strap up, line up against another man and go at it for three-and-a-half hours, whacking heads."

The other side: Photos of the University of Alabama serving alligator ahead of the game surfaced on social media.

Yes, but: As one user noted, the team seems to have gotten their mascots crossed. "I guess it's cheaper than serving them brisket and steak," an account associated with the Bulls posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

How to watch: Kickoff is at 3:30pm on ABC.