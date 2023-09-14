Share on email (opens in new window)

This weekend in Tampa Bay, learn about the science of the Cuban sandwich at MOSI, check out '90s Con at the Tampa Convention Center, see a water lantern festival in Hudson and more.

🥪 1. Celebrate the Cuban

The title of Tampa Bay's best Cuban sandwich could be decided by your vote at the "Science of the Cuban Sandwich" event at the Museum of Science and Industry.

What's happening: There will be drink pairings, live music, sandwich making demonstrations, interactive displays, raffles and more.

What they're saying: "We're very excited to use this inaugural event to introduce the community to all the new improvements to MOSI," says MOSI's CEO, John Graydon Smith.

When: 6-9pm Saturday

Where: MOSI (Museum of Science and Industry)

Cost: Tickets for MOSI members are $20. Non-member tickets are $25. Registration is required.

Of note: This event is for ages 18+.

Get rad at a three-day 1990s-themed festival at the Tampa Convention Center. Celebrity guests include cast members from "Boy Meets World," "Cabin Fever," "Kim Possible" and more. Day passes start at $40.

4–8pm Friday, 10am–6pm Saturday and 10am–5pm Sunday.

Eat Asian foods from local vendors, listen to live music and watch a performance of a lion dance. Performed at important occasions in Chinese and other Asian cultures, the dance mimics the movements of a lion to bring good luck and fortune. It all happens at Saigon Night Market in Pinellas Park 3–10pm Saturday and 2–9pm Sunday. Free.

Watch the USF Bulls take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James 3:30pm Saturday. Tickets start at $21

Drink beer, eat traditional German cuisine and enjoy live music in Carrollwood noon–11pm Saturday at Wulfaven Brewing Co.'s first Oktoberfest. Free.

Enjoy the Chinese tradition of lighting and releasing water lanterns to celebrate life at SunWest Park in Hudson 5–9pm Saturday. Adult tickets start at $45.99; same-day tickets are $55.99.