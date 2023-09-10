4 must watch Buccaneers games

Whether you're watching on TV, streaming on your phone or going to Raymond James in person, here are some games you don't want to miss.

Week 3, Sept. 25: Bucs vs. Eagles

Why it matters: Tampa Bay has two prime-time games this year, and this is one of them. The Monday night matchup pits them against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles who many think will return to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year.

The Bucs will get an early litmus test for how good they can be.

Week 4, Oct. 1: Bucs at Saints

Why it matters: This is the first divisional game of the year. A win here against the disliked New Orleans Saints could set the tone for a run at the division crown.

Week 11, Nov. 19: Bucs at 49ers

Why it matters: Tampa will get another chance to take on an NFC powerhouse. The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Eagles in the conference championship but were playing without their injured starting quarterback. That probably won't be the case in this game. This is a huge road test for the Bucs.

Week 18, Jan. 7: Bucs at Panthers

Why it matters: The Buccaneers close out the season with four division games in six weeks. The final game is against Charlotte. If the season shakes out like many expect — all four NFC South teams being neck and neck — this could be a potential tiebreaker game that decides who gets into the playoffs.