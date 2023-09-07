Tampa Bay weekend events: Oktoberfest, Wellness Expo
This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out the Oktoberfest Celebration at Florida Avenue Brewing Co., a mac and cheese festival in Bradenton, Latin night at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and more.
🍻 1. Oans, zwoa, g'suffa! (One, two, drink!)
Put on your lederhosen and dirndl dresses for a day of schnitzel, pretzels and award-winning beer.
What's happening: Florida Avenue Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest Celebration is a German-themed festival full of brews, specialty foods, live music and a Masskrugstemmen (stein holding) competition.
- The official Oktoberfest Lager is the Super Märzen Bros, "a full-bodied copper-hued lager with-late addition American hops."
- The man and woman who hold the stein the longest will receive a $25 gift card and a commemorative stein.
- Context: A stein full of beer weighs nearly 5 pounds and you must hold it out in front of your body with a straight arm, parallel to the ground.
Be smart: The German tradition of Oktoberfest is celebrated in September instead of October because days are longer and warmer, giving attendees more daylight to enjoy festivities.
When: 11am-11pm Saturday
Where: Florida Avenue Brewing Co., Wesley Chapel and Tampa
- An Oktoberfest Celebration will take place at both locations. Live music will take place at the Wesley Chapel location 3-8pm.
Cost: Free.
🧀 2. Mac 'n' Cheese Fest
- Eat macaroni and cheese from six local chefs and food trucks at Big Top Brewers Collective in Bradenton 3-9pm Saturday. Free.
🍂 3. Inaugural Fall Festival
- Celebrate the arts with performances from local dance companies, musical theater and opera groups, small ensemble bands and more at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center. Free.
- 5-10:30pm Friday, 9am-9:30pm Saturday and 12:30-6:30 Sunday. View the full schedule.
- Kid-friendly events include a hands-on musical instrument experience, a showing of Disney's "Encanto," and "Alice in Wonderland" by the Tampa City Ballet.
💃 3. Latin Night
- Listen to Latin music, drink cocktails and dance the night away inside the Clearwater Marine Aquarium 6:30-9:30pm Friday. For ages 21+. General admission tickets are $50.
- Tickets — which support the aquarium's conservation efforts — include one drink voucher and access to view dolphins, sea turtles, stingrays and more.
🌶️ 4. Like it Hot
- Sizzle your taste buds at a two-day festival of hot sauces, spices, kitchenware and foods at the Largo Event Center. This family-friendly event will also have a jalapeño pepper eating contest, a hot sauce competition and more. Free.
- 10am-5pm Saturday and 11am–4pm Sunday.
💊 5. Sarasota Wellness Expo
Visit over 50 local vendors including medical professionals, fitness instructors, holistic practitioners and more 10am-3pm Saturday at The Mall at University Town Center. Free.
