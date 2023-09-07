Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Food and attendees at the Oktoberfest Celebration at Florida Avenue Brewing Co. Photo: Courtesy of Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

This weekend in Tampa Bay, check out the Oktoberfest Celebration at Florida Avenue Brewing Co., a mac and cheese festival in Bradenton, Latin night at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and more.

🍻 1. Oans, zwoa, g'suffa! (One, two, drink!)

Put on your lederhosen and dirndl dresses for a day of schnitzel, pretzels and award-winning beer.

What's happening: Florida Avenue Brewing Co.'s Oktoberfest Celebration is a German-themed festival full of brews, specialty foods, live music and a Masskrugstemmen (stein holding) competition.

The official Oktoberfest Lager is the Super Märzen Bros, "a full-bodied copper-hued lager with-late addition American hops."

The man and woman who hold the stein the longest will receive a $25 gift card and a commemorative stein.

Context: A stein full of beer weighs nearly 5 pounds and you must hold it out in front of your body with a straight arm, parallel to the ground.

Be smart: The German tradition of Oktoberfest is celebrated in September instead of October because days are longer and warmer, giving attendees more daylight to enjoy festivities.

When: 11am-11pm Saturday

Where: Florida Avenue Brewing Co., Wesley Chapel and Tampa

An Oktoberfest Celebration will take place at both locations. Live music will take place at the Wesley Chapel location 3-8pm.

Cost: Free.

Eat macaroni and cheese from six local chefs and food trucks at Big Top Brewers Collective in Bradenton 3-9pm Saturday. Free.

Celebrate the arts with performances from local dance companies, musical theater and opera groups, small ensemble bands and more at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center. Free.

5-10:30pm Friday, 9am-9:30pm Saturday and 12:30-6:30 Sunday. View the full schedule.

Kid-friendly events include a hands-on musical instrument experience, a showing of Disney's "Encanto," and "Alice in Wonderland" by the Tampa City Ballet.

Listen to Latin music, drink cocktails and dance the night away inside the Clearwater Marine Aquarium 6:30-9:30pm Friday. For ages 21+. General admission tickets are $50.

Tickets — which support the aquarium's conservation efforts — include one drink voucher and access to view dolphins, sea turtles, stingrays and more.

Sizzle your taste buds at a two-day festival of hot sauces, spices, kitchenware and foods at the Largo Event Center. This family-friendly event will also have a jalapeño pepper eating contest, a hot sauce competition and more. Free.

10am-5pm Saturday and 11am–4pm Sunday.

Visit over 50 local vendors including medical professionals, fitness instructors, holistic practitioners and more 10am-3pm Saturday at The Mall at University Town Center. Free.