More Tampa Bay residents calling out of work for mental health

Tampa Bay residents are missing more work due to mental health, according to research from Tampa Bay Thrives, a community group focused on behavioral health.

Why it matters: In a study published in August, the group found that in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Polk counties more people are reaching out for help — but there's still a need for more mental health services and addressing stigma.

By the numbers: 14% of the 700 respondents reported missing work, equaling 524,500 missed workdays a month and approximately 6.3 million missed workdays per year.

That's 2 million more workdays missed than the organization found in the same study last year.

Zoom in: Cost of care was the biggest barrier to receiving needed mental health care, the study found. Residents turned to loved ones instead of doctors for help.

The intrigue: Respondents were nearly twice as likely to reach out to local organizations and programs in 2023 when looking to find a mental health professional.

Yes, but: There was a decrease in people consulting professional clinicians or primary care doctors for help.

Resources: Through Tampa Bay Thrives' support line, Let's Talk Tampa Bay (844-YOU-OKAY), specialists can connect residents with local mental health providers for in-person and virtual appointments.

People facing long wait times to get into their first appointment can use short-term telehealth bridge counseling from the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

Specialists can also help residents get immediate care appointments at BayCare, Tampa General Hospital, and AdventHealth locations in Hillsborough and Polk. Expanded care in Pinellas is coming later this year, the nonprofit said.

Plus: The nonprofit offers a free online screening tool for a variety of mental health issues.