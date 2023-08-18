Tampa artist Painkiller Cam catches Beyoncé's eye

Cam Parker AKA Painkiller Cam in front of his Beyoncé mural at 1703 N Tampa St. Photo courtesy of Cam Parker

Superfans usually want autographs and memorabilia from their favorite artist. Cam Parker is more interested in what he can give to the pop icons he adores.

State of play: The Tampa artist known as Painkiller Cam has given paintings and custom clothing to Janelle Monáe, Lizzo and Diana Ross, and painted a mural for Lady Gaga.

The latest: Parker painted a Beyoncé mural at 1703 N Tampa St. and spent the last week campaigning on social media to make sure she could see it before her Renaissance tour stop on Wednesday.

His attempts appear to be successful, with images of him and his mural now on beyonce.com.

What he's saying: Parker told Axios he was thrilled knowing Beyoncé likely approved the images, so she could know how much she means to Parker and Tampa Bay.

"I'm big on showing someone they are appreciated and loved while they are alive," he said. "Whether they get it or not I'm still going to do it."

What's ahead: Keep your eyes peeled for his upcoming mural for Dolly Parton, as well as some works showing love for local artists.