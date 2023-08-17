1 hour ago - Real Estate

Century-old Tarpon Springs church gets new life as mansion

Kathryn Varn
A Mission-style, cream-colored home with a manicured green lawn in front.

The former First Baptist Church of Tarpon Springs is for sale for $6 million. Photo: Courtesy of Compass Florida

A nearly 100-year-old church in Tarpon Springs is now reborn as a Mediterranean-inspired mansion.

Driving the news: The home at 160 Read Street, just north of Spring Bayou and within walking distance of downtown, hit the market last week with a $6 million price tag, listed by Compass Florida.

  • The three-story, Mission-style building is split into two units, one with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and another with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
  • The units are joined by doors on each floor to accommodate separate or communal living.

Plus: A 4,000-square-foot garage on the ground floor has room for 12 vehicles as well as an elevator to the fourth floor. The back of the home features a heated lap pool with an outdoor kitchen, and a converted bell tower offers views of the bayou.

A deep blue lap pool pictured in the evening with a blue-and-pink sunset in the sky above. The pool is surrounded by sand-colored tile and two chaise lounges.
The heated lap pool. Photo: Courtesy of Compass Florida

Flashback: The building was constructed in 1926 to house the First Baptist Church of Tarpon Springs, according to documents from the Florida Baptist Historical Society shared with Axios.

  • The congregation formed more than three decades earlier, first as the West Anclote Baptist Church before it reorganized under the First Baptist name.
  • A new owner who took over the church in the 1970s rented it out to several congregations over the years. It was abandoned in 1993 after a storm flooded the ground floor.
  • The owner considered turning the building into condos, but those plans never materialized.
A black-and-white photo of a Mission-style building.
The building circa the 1920s, when it was still the First Baptist Church of Tarpon Springs. Photo: State Archives of Florida

The latest: In January 2022, developer and Tarpon Springs resident Tony Marterie bought the property for $1.25 million from the previous owner who had converted it into his personal residence.

  • Marterie spent the last year and a half meticulously renovating the old church into a home "with the perfect blend of historic charm and modern luxury," the listing says.

What they're saying: The home "has a resort feel. It feels like you're in, maybe, Italy," listing agent Jon Fincher told Axios. "It really is a masterpiece."

  • Compass hasn't gotten any bites yet, Fincher said, acknowledging it's a high price point for Tarpon Springs.
  • "It's going to take a unique buyer."
