Century-old Tarpon Springs church gets new life as mansion

The former First Baptist Church of Tarpon Springs is for sale for $6 million. Photo: Courtesy of Compass Florida

A nearly 100-year-old church in Tarpon Springs is now reborn as a Mediterranean-inspired mansion.

Driving the news: The home at 160 Read Street, just north of Spring Bayou and within walking distance of downtown, hit the market last week with a $6 million price tag, listed by Compass Florida.

The three-story, Mission-style building is split into two units, one with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and another with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

The units are joined by doors on each floor to accommodate separate or communal living.

Plus: A 4,000-square-foot garage on the ground floor has room for 12 vehicles as well as an elevator to the fourth floor. The back of the home features a heated lap pool with an outdoor kitchen, and a converted bell tower offers views of the bayou.

The heated lap pool. Photo: Courtesy of Compass Florida

Flashback: The building was constructed in 1926 to house the First Baptist Church of Tarpon Springs, according to documents from the Florida Baptist Historical Society shared with Axios.

The congregation formed more than three decades earlier, first as the West Anclote Baptist Church before it reorganized under the First Baptist name.

A new owner who took over the church in the 1970s rented it out to several congregations over the years. It was abandoned in 1993 after a storm flooded the ground floor.

The owner considered turning the building into condos, but those plans never materialized.

The building circa the 1920s, when it was still the First Baptist Church of Tarpon Springs. Photo: State Archives of Florida

The latest: In January 2022, developer and Tarpon Springs resident Tony Marterie bought the property for $1.25 million from the previous owner who had converted it into his personal residence.

Marterie spent the last year and a half meticulously renovating the old church into a home "with the perfect blend of historic charm and modern luxury," the listing says.

What they're saying: The home "has a resort feel. It feels like you're in, maybe, Italy," listing agent Jon Fincher told Axios. "It really is a masterpiece."