Bite club: Water Street's Predalina is a great spot for a date night

My girlfriend, Maya, and I made our way to Water Street to try the latest restaurant venture from the owners of the Oxford Exchange, The Library, the Current Hotel and The Stovall House.

The spot: Predalina is a Mediterranean restaurant named after and inspired by founders Blake Casper and Allison Casper Adams' great-grandmother. It's on the pricier side, but man, the menu is almost impossible to choose from.

The restaurant's ambiance is warm and intimate — a great place for an anniversary or special occasion. I didn't make a reservation but found seating almost immediately. Expect good and attentive service.

What we ate: We started with crudité & pita — a smattering of vegetables, hummus, mouth-watering whipped feta and zaalouk, an eggplant and tomato-based dip ($35).

We found the appetizer ample and flavorful. The dip-to-dippers ratio isn't proportional — unless you love vegetables, but our server provided additional pita at no charge.

Predalina's crudité & pita. Photo: Yacob Reyes/Axios

Yes, but: I wasn't impressed by the rack of lamb served with salsa verde, wild oregano, and charred lemon ($85).

I found the lamb, though seasoned well, to be tough and somewhat fatty.

Predalina's rack of lamb. Photo: Yacob Reyes/Axios

The verdict: I'd return for more crudité & pita every day if I could.