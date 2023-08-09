Housing development planned for Wesley Chapel ranch property
A national homebuilder announced this week that it bought a chunk of one of the largest undeveloped tracts of land in Pasco County.
Driving the news: Pulte Homes closed on the northeast corner of an 1,800-acre parcel in Wesley Chapel on Aug. 1 with plans to build homes, according to a news release. The land, which sits just east of Curley Road, is home to the DePue family cattle ranch.
- The neighborhood will be called Vida's Way to honor the DePue family matriarch, Vida Claire Barnes DePue, who died in 2010 at 88.
Details: The development will feature a 50-foot tall windmill at the entrance along with a 7,000-square-foot clubhouse, resort-style pool, dog park, pickleball courts, and community fruit and vegetable garden.
What's next: The 700-home community is just the first phase of development, but a spokesperson declined to elaborate on future plans for the land.
What they're saying: "We were impressed with the extensive time and effort the Pulte team took to learn about and understand our rich family history," Michael Nutt, grandson of Vida DePue, said in a statement. "We believe Vida's Way will be a lasting tribute to her life."
