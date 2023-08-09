Housing development planned for Wesley Chapel ranch property

A national homebuilder announced this week that it bought a chunk of one of the largest undeveloped tracts of land in Pasco County.

Driving the news: Pulte Homes closed on the northeast corner of an 1,800-acre parcel in Wesley Chapel on Aug. 1 with plans to build homes, according to a news release. The land, which sits just east of Curley Road, is home to the DePue family cattle ranch.

The neighborhood will be called Vida's Way to honor the DePue family matriarch, Vida Claire Barnes DePue, who died in 2010 at 88.

Details: The development will feature a 50-foot tall windmill at the entrance along with a 7,000-square-foot clubhouse, resort-style pool, dog park, pickleball courts, and community fruit and vegetable garden.

What's next: The 700-home community is just the first phase of development, but a spokesperson declined to elaborate on future plans for the land.

What they're saying: "We were impressed with the extensive time and effort the Pulte team took to learn about and understand our rich family history," Michael Nutt, grandson of Vida DePue, said in a statement. "We believe Vida's Way will be a lasting tribute to her life."