Wawa plans its first Florida drive-thru for Largo

Tampa Bay Wawa lovers can soon get a new taste of their favorite chain.

Driving (thru) the news: Wawa is opening its first Florida drive-thru in Largo. City Commissioner Michael Smith announced plans last week for the location to come to 2530 East Bay Drive, replacing a vacant KFC drive-thru.

The new Largo store will be Wawa's third drive-thru in the nation. It's projected to open before the end of the year, Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce told Axios.

Why it matters: The Pennsylvania-based company has a cult following and is beloved for menu items like hoagies and mac and cheese, writes Axios' Emma Way.

Florida has a quarter of the nation's Wawas, with 258 locations.

Between the lines: The company opened drive-thrus in recent years in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, and Westampton, N.J. The store format is part of the chain's plan to double its stores, with a goal of opening 100 drive-thru and traditional locations by 2030.

Details: Drive-thrus have a smaller, limited menu with no prepackaged, grab-and-go items or groceries.

What they're saying: The new store "will further our mission of boundless convenience and is designed to provide fast, drive-thru service without customers even leaving their cars," Bruce told Axios.