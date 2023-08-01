Mike Boylan of Mike's Weather Page shares his best day ever in Tampa Bay

Mike Boylan started Mike's Weather Page as a hobby. Nearly 20 years and 2 million followers later he's one of Tampa Bay's most trusted weather experts.

We wanted to know: What would Boylan's best day ever look like in Tampa Bay?

🌅 Morning activities: Watching the sunrise over Brooker Creek Preserve on the porch of his Oldsmar home, then taking his Frenchies Hunter and Louie for a golf cart ride to grab coffee from Dunkin' before his daughters wake up.

"Those are some of my best memories," he told us. "It's peaceful for me."

🍳 Breakfast: A home-cooked meal at his parents' Palm Harbor home. "My mom makes the best breakfast: Grits, bacon, eggs and toast with lots of butter."

🌭 Lunch: Tailgating before a Rays game in his favorite shady parking spot with Tampa Bay Brewing Company's Reef Donkey APA, grilling hot dogs and brats. "I'm a tailgate freak. I'll get to the damn game like four to five hours early."

🚤 Afternoon activity: Taking his wife, Julie, and the kids for a cruise on the family boat. Near Three Rooker Island, his daughters Emily and Sarah will go tubing, before the family heads to Splash Harbor.

🍝 Dinner: Parking the boat at Jimmy Guana's for "the best fish dip on the planet" and Rajun Cajun pasta. "We look forward to that so much." Then, watching for dolphins on the sunset boat ride home.

🥃 Nightcap: A Jack and Diet Coke with some queso at Chili's. "Our local Chili's is like home to us. It's where I go to do weather stuff late at night."