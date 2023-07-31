Mapped: Alzheimer's in Florida

Data: Dhana, et al., 2023, “Prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease dementia in the 50 US states and 3142 counties”; Map: Axios Visuals

Florida has the second highest number of people with Alzheimer's in the nation — an estimated 12.5% of Floridians 65 and older (579,900 people) with the disease, per a new study published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia.

Why it matters: It's critical for public health officials and policymakers to have a clear look at the number of Alzheimer's cases in a given area, the authors say.

Caring for those with the disease cost an estimated $321 billion nationwide last year, much of which came via Medicare and Medicaid.

Driving the data: Researchers estimated the rates of Alzheimer's disease among adults 65 and older in a given area based on demographic risk factors, including age, sex and race/ethnicity.

Yes, but: The researchers caution that their approach is incomplete, as demographic-based risk factors can only tell part of the picture.

The big picture: The East and Southeast have the country's highest rates of Alzheimer's, according to the study.

Zoom in: In Tampa Bay, Pinellas, Hillsborough and Sarasota counties had the highest rates at about 12%. Miami Dade had the state's biggest Alzheimer's concentration at 16.6%.