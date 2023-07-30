Historic Vinoy hotel re-establishes itself as a Tampa Bay icon

After multiple facelifts over the last three decades, The Vinoy hotel in downtown St. Pete has once again rebranded — this time with even more emphasis on sharing its nearly 100-year history.

Why it matters: The hotel is a Tampa Bay icon, and its renovation brings the famous pink building back into the community after a year of being blocked off by construction.

While guests could book rooms, construction hindered interaction. The new veranda and lobby cafe mean those strolling through Vinoy Park and the pier area can stop in again for a bite or drink and learn about the hotel's history.

State of play: The Vinoy wrapped the first phase of a multiyear renovation of the hotel and its adjacent properties this spring. In April, it became part of Marriott Bonvoy's upscale Autograph Collection, a group of boutique hotels.

Most recently, the hotel started offering a high tea and history tour. Parasol, a Latin American-inspired, full-service outdoor restaurant, opened this summer.

The first phase of renovations included the veranda, lobby, guest rooms, ballrooms and meeting spaces and a new spa and wellness area.

Zoom in: Guests checking in get a postcard showing historical scenes from The Vinoy and are invited to tour the resort with a docent and visit the newly designed history gallery.

The newly renovated lobby. Photo courtesy of The Vinoy

Flashback: The resort, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in less than a year leading to its grand opening on New Year's Eve 1925.

It was visited by both Presidents Coolidge and Hoover and was used as military housing during World War II.

Changing times and a rough economy led the hotel to close in 1975. The once-prestigious empty building attracted squatters and even alligators in its dereliction, according to a hotel historian. In 1992, it was restored and reopened.

The big picture: The hotel is a symbol of rebirth — a sign of hope after hard times, St. Petersburg Museum of History executive director Rui Farias tells Axios.

He notes that the latest renovations make the building look more like its original self than it has in decades.

"No matter what is happening downtown people look to the end of the water and see that big beautiful hotel and the shining light of our renaissance," he says.

What's ahead: The Veranda deck restaurant is planned to open in October. Near the end of the year, the former Marchand's off of the grand lobby will become a fine dining restaurant with a raised garden terrace.