Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis announced an arrest Thursday in the 1993 murder of 12-year-old Jennifer Odom, whose death has haunted the community for three decades.

State of play: A grand jury indicted 61-year-old Jeffrey Norman Crum — who is already serving two life sentences for sexual battery and attempted murder — on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and sexual battery.

Crum's conviction in a similar murder case in Pasco County helped the sheriff's office link him to Odom's murder, Nienhuis told reporters at a press conference on Thursday.

He said the agency collected over 75,000 pieces of evidence for the case and that DNA evidence in particular helped lead to Crum's arrest.

Flashback: Odom went missing on Feb. 19, 1993, after she stepped off a school bus and started her short walk home. Her body was found six days later in an abandoned orange grove, according to the sheriff's office.

Children had seen a faded blue pickup truck following the girl as she walked. Nienhuis confirmed that Crum owned a vehicle matching that description.

Zoom in: Crum's DNA and the semen found on the victim was a match with a certainty of 1 in 7.7 nonillion, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

What they're saying: "I have confidence we have the right person," said Bill Gladson, Hernando County's top prosecutor, at the press conference. "We have the right aggravators in this particular case to treat it as a death penalty case."