Bite Club: The Chattaway's new breakfast buffet

One of St. Pete's oldest restaurants has added a new meal to the mix.

What's happening: The Chattaway, founded in 1951 and known for its burgers and quirky garden patio, rolled out a weekend breakfast buffet this month. I gave it a try.

Context: Breakfast is my favorite meal. Not brunch. I'm talking your classic, diner-style two-egg breakfast — which The Chattaway excelled at. I went in early July, during the inaugural breakfast weekend.

The brunch runs from 8am to noon.

The food: The buffet included classic breakfast items, including bacon, sausage, grits, scrambled eggs, French toast and some flavorful potatoes.

Sautéed shrimp and fried chicken tenders made for more savory options (think shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles but with French toast).

I could have used some fruit to balance out the heavier food but looks like I was just a weekend too early. This past weekend's spread included fresh fruit and veggies as well as some other new offerings like pancakes, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

Our very full plates. Photo: Kathryn Varn/Axios

The price: The buffet is $16.95 per person, a good deal for unlimited food. Mimosas are $6 a glass or $20 for bottomless. And, of course, there's coffee.

Of note: The Chattaway is cash-only. If you forget, like I did, there's an ATM inside the restaurant.

The vibe: I'm a big fan of the outdoor space and its fun bathtub planters. But I wish I had dined inside. The more I ate, the worse the Florida summer heat felt, even in the shade.