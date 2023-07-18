A Humane Society of Tampa Bay staff member working with an adult dog. Photo: Courtesy of The Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is partnering with GoodPup, a virtual dog training service, to launch a scholarship program offering four weeks of free, personalized training to anyone who adopts a dog.

Driving the news: The Advantage Program provides "access to immediate support" and training for new pet owners aimed at reducing return rates at local shelters, Micah Adler, co-founder of GoodPup, told Axios.

The two organizations tested the program a year before the official launch. They saw the shelter's average return rate of around 11% drop to 6%.

None of the dogs enrolled in the program was returned, Adler said.

Zoom in: The program offers adopters lessons on everything from potty training to biting. They can chat with the company's trainers and veterinary team anytime between weekly sessions.

Adler told Axios that virtual training "forces the owner" to do the work of offering rewards and helping the dog understand what it needs to do, which can help foster a better relationship between the pair.

What they're saying: "The initial stage after adoption can be challenging for many pet parents, so providing support to every dog and person from the moment they bring their new pet home is so immensely critical," Sherry Silk, CEO of Tampa Bay's humane society, said in a statement.