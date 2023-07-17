25 mins ago - Water
More Florida shark sightings a good thing, expert says
The Florida Aquarium's resident shark expert gave this advice if you spot one of the finned critters in the wild: "Enjoy the view."
What's happening: Shark sightings appear to be on the rise, associate curator Eric Hovland told Axios, seconding reporting from our friends in Miami.
- Footage of a rare great hammerhead swimming off the Dunedin Causeway last week got a lot of attention on social media.
Why it matters: More sightings means more technology, like the drone that captured the hammerhead video, but also more sharks — and that's a good thing, Hovland said.
- Sharks are "functionally extinct" in many reefs worldwide, but conservation efforts have helped them bounce back. There are about a dozen species that roam the Gulf of Mexico.
- The critters are essential to a balanced ecosystem, Hovland said. He'd be far more worried if there were fewer sightings.
- "These are really important animals and we share their habitat."
The bottom line: Don't be afraid, he added. Sharks generally aren't interested in humans. The sun and the drive to and from the beach pose a bigger danger for people.
- "If you're in the water, there are sharks out there," he said. "Get excited!"
