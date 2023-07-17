Last Meal with Café Clementine's Paulina Gervasi

Even if you haven't had the chance to try the pastries at Café Clementine, you've probably seen them on Instagram.

The beautiful and delicious treats are the work of Paulina Gervasi, who opened the shop last year in the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg with her husband, Vince.

Here's Gervasi's perfect last meal, in her own words:

I love breakfast so much, so I couldn't choose between breakfast and dinner. I went with both for a full day of eating featuring lots of seafood. I grew up always in connection with the ocean and still very much am as a St. Pete resident.

To start: Fresh passionfruit and mango from my abuela's tree in Puerto Rico.

Soft scrambled eggs — pasture raised — made perfectly by Vince and a zesty side salad of Brick Street Farms baby greens with Pecorino Romano shaved over top and some toasted buckwheat for crunch.

A properly burnished, freshly baked pain au chocolat, still shatteringly crisp and warm from the oven. I am partial to my own.

As an early dinner: A fresh margarita made simply with fresh lime juice and Mezcal. A salty rim is a must, plus chili for bonus points.

A half dozen cold water oysters, freshly shucked. You can never go wrong with the assortment at The Walrus and the Carpenter in Seattle.

A couple empanadas de langosta from El Gatito in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. Always freshly fried and piping hot.

Boiled crab legs with garlic butter plus a big fresh salad. I love the kale salad at On Swann, I could eat it daily, with a side.

Finish with a slice of chocolate cake from Papa Haydn in Portland, Oregon. It is truly divine.