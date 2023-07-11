Tampa-themed Monopoly to hit shelves next year

Monopoly is giving its iconic game board a Tampa makeover.

Details: The business strategy game aims to replace the board's familiar squares — from Boardwalk to Park Place — with businesses, nonprofits and landmarks across the city, Top Trumps USA said in a press release.

Zoom in: The most "essential parts of Tampa" will be featured on the board, with Top Trumps naming places like ZooTampa, Raymond James Stadium and Bern's Steak House as contenders.

It will include a customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards and money, ensuring "each detail of the game pays homage" to the community.

What they're saying: "Tampa Bay is such a unique community with rich history," a company spokesperson said. "We aim to ensure that Monopoly: Tampa Edition is an accurate portrayal of what Tampa locals and tourists love about this charming city."

"From Bayshore Boulevard to historic Tampa staples, we would love for everyone to get on board and send us recommendations of their favorite organizations and landmarks around town."

What's next: The classic game is set to debut in late February 2024. It will be available at CVS, Amazon and select local retailers, per the release.