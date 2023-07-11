Tampa-themed Monopoly to hit shelves next year
Monopoly is giving its iconic game board a Tampa makeover.
Details: The business strategy game aims to replace the board's familiar squares — from Boardwalk to Park Place — with businesses, nonprofits and landmarks across the city, Top Trumps USA said in a press release.
Zoom in: The most "essential parts of Tampa" will be featured on the board, with Top Trumps naming places like ZooTampa, Raymond James Stadium and Bern's Steak House as contenders.
- It will include a customized Community Chest, Chance playing cards and money, ensuring "each detail of the game pays homage" to the community.
What they're saying: "Tampa Bay is such a unique community with rich history," a company spokesperson said. "We aim to ensure that Monopoly: Tampa Edition is an accurate portrayal of what Tampa locals and tourists love about this charming city."
- "From Bayshore Boulevard to historic Tampa staples, we would love for everyone to get on board and send us recommendations of their favorite organizations and landmarks around town."
What's next: The classic game is set to debut in late February 2024. It will be available at CVS, Amazon and select local retailers, per the release.
- You can send ideas for the board to [email protected].
