Last meal with Wade Tatangelo, Florida dining editor for USA Today Network

Before Wade Tatangelo joined the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and became Florida regional dining and entertainment editor for the publication's USA Today Network, he grew up eating Italian food at his family's restaurant, Lucy's Cafe, in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

"But then my family moved to Tampa when I was 12," he said, "and I fell in love with local seafood and Cuban cuisine, so my last meal would have to include my favorite Florida foods along with my family’s most famous dish."

Here's Tatangelo's perfect last meal in his own words:

The first: The Original "1905" Salad and Sangria de Cava at Columbia Restaurant

My wife, Kristin, and I love the Columbia here on St. Armands Circle and begin each of our feasts with the salad prepared tableside, which for my final meal will need to be paired with a glass of their delicious Sangria de Cava, also made right in front of you.

The second: Blackened mullet with a side of cheese grits and a cold beer at Star Fish Company

One of my favorite places on the planet is Star Fish Company. It serves the freshest seafood around, in cardboard boxes on the docks of the historic Cortez fishing village on north Sarasota Bay.

I love everything on the menu but my favorite is the blackened mullet with a side of cheese grits. It's a true taste of Old Florida, best enjoyed with a cold beer.

The third: Meatball sandwich with a glass of chianti

My great-grandmother and her sister opened Lucy's Cafe on Chocolate Avenue in Hershey shortly after they immigrated from Italy, and it thrived there for about 75 years before closing in 2007.

The meatballs, made from our family's secret recipe, were renowned throughout the region, and my parents still make them for us on special occasions.

So, for my last meal, it has to be Nonna's meatballs in a sandwich, prepared with thinly sliced, melted provolone on the fresh bread I adore from Fav's Italian Cucina in Bradenton.

And a glass or two of Bell'agio Banfi Chianti, you know, with the straw covering the short bottle? I think that was the first wine I ever drank and I still enjoy it!

For dessert: Key lime pie and a glass Lola rosé