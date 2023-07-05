6 mango recipes to make the most of Florida's hottest summer fruit

Florida's hottest summer accessory is a mango tree, but I've got the next best thing: friends with one.

What's happening: My pals (and fabulous fellow reporters) Laura and Tony shared the wealth from their St. Pete tree's fruitful harvest, so I've been trying and collecting mango recipes. Check 'em out below.

Cinnamon mango muffins

Don't go overboard on the cinnamon like me! Photo: Kathryn Varn/Axios

I make muffins almost weekly (usually these carrot walnut treats from one of my favorite recipe blogs), so I went on the hunt for a mango muffin recipe.

This recipe for cinnamon mango muffins from the blog Pineapple & Coconut is more sugary than I usually go for, but it looked too yummy for my sweet tooth to pass up.

The result: They turned out delicious, especially the crumble topping. But my heavy hand on spices came back to bite me. The cinnamon overpowered the mango flavor.

Pro tip: I stored them in the fridge, and on day eight, they're still kicking. Heat them up and serve with a pat of butter.

Sweet-and-sour salmon with mango avocado salsa

This recipe from Instagrammer Diane Morrissey was courtesy of my friend Colleen, who has brought just the salsa to many a party and leaves every time with an empty bowl.

The result: The salsa is perfect. No notes. It's bright, nourishing and brings a guacamole-like freshness to an appetizer spread. Colleen recommends serving with Tostitos Scoops!

While I haven't tried the salmon, Colleen gave rave reviews and said the rub works well on shrimp, too.

Mango bowls with crispy tofu and peanut sauce

I love an aesthetic bowl of food. Photo: Kathryn Varn/Axios

My favorite vegetarian recipe blog Cookie & Kate came through once again with this summery, fresh recipe.

I used quinoa instead of rice and, in the sauce, almond butter instead of peanut butter because that's what I had in my pantry.

The result: Delicious! My substitutions worked great. I could have drank the sauce on its own. So flavorful.

Cuban mango marmalade

Question: What do you do when life gives you mangoes?

Answer: Make marmalade!

This recipe from the blog Anita's Delights comes straight from my mango supplier, Laura, who, even after giving away fruit to friends, had to figure out what to do with her tree's bounty.

The result: "It's sweet (and) spreads thin, so it works well paired with cream cheese on toast," Laura told me. Yum!

Pro tip: Skip the blender if you prefer chunky jam.

Mango yogurt bowls

These bowls have been my breakfast for the last week, and the recipe comes from yours truly.

When I don't have time to make carrot muffins for breakfast, I usually go for a bowl of Greek yogurt topped with fruit, hemp hearts and honey.

Make mango your fruit, and you've got yourself an easy, healthy breakfast bowl that feels like a little gift to yourself.

Pro tip: I prefer the richness of whole-milk Greek yogurt, but lower-fat would probably work fine. Also, feel free to add walnuts or granola for an extra crunch.

Mango ice cream

An excerpt from The Gasparilla Cookbook. Photo: Kathryn Varn/Axios

A couple years ago, a friend got me "The Gasparilla Cookbook," a very Florida recipe collection from The Junior League of Tampa. I figured there must be a mango recipe in here.

There were, in fact, three, for chutney, butter and ice cream. If you want to check out the other two, you can buy the book for $14.95 here. Net proceeds support The Junior League's community projects and programs.

The result: I haven't tried this one, but if you do, let me know how it goes!